Meat pie, spiders and a toupee: Uber dishes on weird things left behind in rides this year

Losing your belongings on the go can be irritating – especially if they’re valuable or sentimental.

Uber drivers are accustomed to items being left behind in their rides, some more unique than others.

The rideshare’s eighth annual Lost & Found Index, released on Wednesday, surveyed drivers for the most common and surprising possessions left in cars by their passengers.

The top 10 most forgotten items, in order, are clothing, luggage, headphones, wallets, jewelry, phones, cameras, tablets, books, laptops and vapes.

Meanwhile, Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston and Dallas ranked as Uber’s top five most forgetful cities.

Aside from the usual lost and found items, Uber riders have left behind some pretty unusual things.

Here are 26 of the unique items that Uber riders have reported as lost over the past year.

Get ready for some surprises!

1. Frontal hair toupee

2. Hot sauce and a breathalyzer

3. Two containers with spiders in them

4. A Beyoncé fold-up fan

5. Tray of meat pie

6. Ceramic cat

7. Jar of oysters

8. Small rat skeleton prop

9. Candle that says, "See you in court"

10. Gray tub of surgical implants

11. Police-grade handcuffs

12. A pet turtle

13. Waist beads and a burrito steamer

14. Small box containing a gnome

15. Benihana garlic butter

16. A panic button

17. Framed Taylor Swift autograph

18. Three feathers

19. Fake butt

20. Poster of Hillary Clinton

21. Undergarments, bread, pack of ham and mayo

22. Beard softener

23. Paternity test

24. WWE championship belt

25. "Harry Potter" wand engraved with the name "Alexander"

26. Jeep Liberty engine

The annual report also found that the most forgetful day of the year was Jan. 21 and lost items were most reported during the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

"With Mercury in retrograde making folks more forgetful than ever, the Uber Lost & Found Index is back to remind riders how to retrieve lost items using the app," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

"Whether it’s your pet turtle, a Beyoncé fold-up fan or a whole smoked pork belly, we want to help you reunite with your prized possessions."

Uber noted that the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver or report the incident through the app.