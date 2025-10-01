How Trump wants to reshape the federal government during the shutdown and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. How Trump wants to reshape the federal government during the shutdown

2. Speaker Johnson reveals what Trump said about Schumer's refusal

3. Vance brings receipts to pressure Dems on healthcare benefits for illegal aliens

MAJOR HEADLINES

ON THE RUN – Protester flees police after ICE building assault as 'dialogue liaison officer' watches. Continue reading …

'KIND OF CONVINCED' – Professors at Ivy League school applauded action plan involving potential violence. Continue reading …

FINAL COUNTDOWN – Diddy hit with crushing courtroom blow ahead of rapper's upcoming sentencing. Continue reading …

HEAT HISTORY – Padres flamethrower shatters MLB record with jaw-dropping pitch in playoff battle. Continue reading …

ROCKET POWER – Elon Musk makes history as first person to ever hit dizzying net worth milestone. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

POINTING FINGERS – Federal government shutdown sparks blame game in crucial race for governor. Continue reading …

'UNPRECEDENTED' – Officials tout 'total collaboration' on strategy amid reports of brass concerns. Continue reading …

ALLIES STRAINED – Trump's 'very clear' stance on Russian jets praised as NATO leaders clash. Continue reading …

TAX CREDIT SHOWDOWN – Dems in the hot seat after Obamacare’s spiking premium costs torpedo their narrative. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'STRENGTH IN NUMBERS' – Jane Fonda slammed Democratic leaders as 'not good enough' in fight against Trump. Continue reading …

PLATFORM PURGE – Musk joins Netflix exodus after show creator allegedly slammed Kirk as ‘Nazi.’ Continue reading …

ORWELL NIGHTMARE – Joe Rogan blasts 'insane' media silence on arrests for social media posts. Continue reading …

FACTS FIGHT – Speaker Johnson battles ABC anchor over illegal immigrant healthcare in fiery exchange. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: The Beltway bubble leads Democrats off a political cliff. Continue reading …

CJ PEARSON – Kamala Harris blames everyone but the Black voters who rejected her. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

TALK SHOW TENSION – Keith Urban's awkward interviews seemingly hinted at Nicole Kidman marriage issues. Continue reading …

SILENT KILLERS – Risk of deadly cancer triples with hidden mouth bacteria. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fizzy favorites and notable newspapers. Take the quiz here …

CALLING IT QUITS – NFL star Xavien Howard abruptly retires after 4 games with Colts. Continue reading …

WELCOME BACK – Chi-Chi's CEO reveals to Fox News Digital why he's bringing back a favorite eatery. See video …

WATCH

SEN. JOHN THUNE – Democrats have lost all rationale in their hatred of Trump. See video …

KATIE MILLER – It's clear what office AOC wants. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for analysis of New Jersey’s tight governor’s race and what it could signal for the 2026 and 2028 elections. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.