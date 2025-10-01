Padres' Mason Miller makes MLB Postseason history in stellar Game 2 outing vs Cubs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Diego Padres star reliever Mason Miller made MLB postseason history on Wednesday night in an effort to keep his team’s season alive.

The Padres needed a win in Game 2 of their Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs after losing Game 1 on Tuesday afternoon in the Windy City, and they leaned on the star-studded bullpen to get the job done.

Miller was among those as he pitched nearly two innings, but it was his ninth pitch of the night that rewrote the MLB record books. The flame-throwing righty threw a 104.5 mph fastball to strike out Cubs catcher Carson Kelly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That pitch wasn’t just the fastest Miller has thrown in his career, but it’s also the fastest pitch in the postseason since pitching track in 2008, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

It was an incredible outing by Miller, who struck out all five of the batters he faced over 1.2 innings of work. In all, he’s seen seven batters in this Wild Card series, and he’s set all of them down by strikeout.

BASEBALL FAN GOES VIRAL FOR WORKING ON LAPTOP DURING CUBS' WIN OVER BREWERS

The Padres went with Robert Suarez, another stud right-hander, for the final four outs in the 3-0 victory that brings this postseason bout to a decisive Game 3 on Thursday in Chicago.

San Diego’s offense saw a jolt thanks to veteran third baseman Manny Machado, who belted a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to pull ahead after one run scored by the Padres in the first inning.

The Padres’ pitching staff held the Cubs to just four scattered hits in this game, as Dylan Cease went 3.2 innings, allowing three hits and striking out five over his 69-pitch outing.

It may have been short, but that’s what happens when you have the arms San Diego does in the bullpen. Adrian Morejon went 2.1 innings without allowing a hit before Miller came in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More of the same should be expected in a do-or-die game, though the ball will first go to the veteran Yu Darvish. The Cubs will turn to Jameson Taillon to start Game 3.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.