Jane Fonda slammed Democratic leaders as 'not good enough' in fight against Trump

Actress and activist Jane Fonda said Democratic Party leaders are "not good enough" while promoting her relaunch of the Committee for the First Amendment during an appearance on CNN on Wednesday.

The committee was originally founded by members of the entertainment industry in the 1940s as a way to push back against Hollywood blacklisting during the McCarthy era. Fonda, whose father, Henry Fonda, was an original member, told CNN’s Dana Bash she hoped to revive that same spirit of unity against former President Donald Trump.

"No president has ever sent troops into the Democratic cities across the country saying full force," Fonda said. "No president, as far as I know, has tried to control the Federal Reserve, the central bank. He is amassing power in a way that will destroy our democracy. And so we‘re going to stand up. We‘re creatives. We‘re storytellers. We can do it creatively. We can have a good time while we do it."

Fonda said her group grew rapidly after launching earlier that day, adding that she is also focused on electing new Democratic leaders.

"We‘re going to have a good group, and we‘re going to have fun doing it," Fonda said. "But I also have a PAC, a climate PAC that elects people all over the country because I don‘t feel that our leaders are doing what they need to do. And if you can‘t change the people, change the people. That‘s what we‘re doing."

According to the committee’s website, nearly 600 Hollywood stars and filmmakers have joined in support, including Natalie Portman, Aaron Sorkin, Spike Lee, Viola Davis, Pedro Pascal, Ben Stiller, Whoopi Goldberg, Sean Penn, John Legend, Damon Lindelof, Julianne Moore, Barbra Streisand, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ethan Hawke and Rosie O’Donnell.

In a statement, Fonda highlighted the importance of standing against what she called the "forces of repression" in the federal government and its "coordinated campaign to silence critics."

"We know there is power in solidarity and strength in numbers," the statement read. "We will stand together—fiercely united—to defend free speech and expression from this assault. This is not a partisan issue. That is why we urge every American who cares about the First Amendment—the cornerstone of our democracy—and every artist around the globe who looks to the United States as a beacon of freedom to join us."

It concluded, "And to those who profit from our work while threatening the livelihoods of everyday working people, bowing to government censorship, and cowering to brute intimidation: we see you, and history will not forget. This will not be the last you hear from us."