NFL star Xavien Howard abruptly retires after 4 games with Colts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard abruptly retired from the NFL on Wednesday after struggling through the first four games of the season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Team officials said Howard was placed on the reserve/retired list after practice Wednesday. The team signed safety Trey Washington to take his place on the 53-man roster.

Howard released a statement on his Instagram account.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Throughout my career I’ve always played football for the love of the sport. I enjoyed everything that came with being part of the NFL, it was my passion for the game that drove me," he said. "I love and appreciate the Miami Dolphins for drafting me and giving me the chance to play pro football. I cannot thank the Indianapolis Colts enough for letting me continue to live out my dream but my dream has now changed.

"I’ve been getting closer to God and asking that He directs my path. I am a man of faith and I believe wholeheartedly that He doesn’t make mistakes. He has led me to end my career. I am now putting God and my priorities first."

He added that his "purpose has been fulfilled in this sport" and that taking care of his children is the goal for him now.

Howard, 32, joined the Colts after missing the entire 2024 season. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Miami Dolphins. He had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery in the first four games, which included a 33-8 win against his former team in Week 1.

JOE FLACCO REACTS TO BROWNS BENCHING, ADMITS HE DOESN'T KNOW 'IF I FORESAW IT COMING'

However, he struggled since that first game.

"I knew a team was going to attack me early on in the season. I’ve been off a little minute, so I knew guys want to see if I still can play and stuff like that," Howard said after his Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos. "And just on this side, just taking accountability of just — I've just got to do my job and work on my technique."

In Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, Howard was a part of a secondary that allowed wide receiver Tutu Atwell to score on an 88-yard touchdown catch. Puka Nacua had 13 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Howard’s best season came in 2020 when he was a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career. He had 20 pass breakups and 10 interceptions in 16 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished his career with 29 career interceptions, 342 tackles and 95 pass breakups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.