Kamala Harris blames everyone but the Black voters who rejected her

Let’s get one thing straight: Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t singularly lose because of President Joe Biden. She didn’t lose because of so-called racism. She didn’t lose because of "misinformation," or because Mercury was in retrograde. Harris lost because millions of Black Americans like me abandoned both her and her party.

And that’s the one truth she can’t stomach to say out loud.

Her new memoir, "107 Days," is being sold as an inside look at the shortest presidential campaign in modern American history. But let’s call it what it is: a 320-page therapy session. A master class in finger-pointing. Page after page, Harris places the blame everywhere but where it belongs. She blames President Donald Trump. She blames the media. She blames unnamed campaign staffers who, in her telling, never quite understood her brilliance.

But notice what’s missing? Not once does she blame the very voters who had the power to decide her future. Not once does she wrestle with the reality that Black Americans, the group Democrats have long counted on as their most loyal constituency, looked at her record, her rhetoric and her hollow promises, and decided to walk away.

Because if Harris admitted that, she’d have to confess something Democrats have spent half a century pretending isn’t possible: that the Black vote is not guaranteed. That the coalition they’ve smugly taken for granted is cracking at its foundation. That the very people they thought they owned are no longer buying what they’re selling.

And on Nov. 5, 2024, that’s exactly what happened.

According to Pew Research Center, Trump’s share of the Black vote doubled from 8% in 2020 to 15% in 2024. Among Black men, it hit 21%. Among Black women, 10%. That might sound modest to some, but it was campaign-ending for Harris. In reality, it was the strongest showing for a Republican candidate in more than 50 years.

What Democrats and their media allies can’t admit is that numbers like that are not just statistics. They’re seismic shifts. They reveal a political reality the left is desperate to ignore: Black Americans are no longer willing to be taken for granted. They’re no longer content to be told to "vote blue no matter who." They’re no longer falling for the tired fear tactics that tell them Republicans are out to get them while Democrats fail to deliver decade after decade.

This isn’t apathy. This isn’t disengagement. This was an active choice. Black voters didn’t just stay home. They didn’t just sit it out. Many actively showed up and chose someone different. That’s what terrifies Democrats more than anything else.

And that’s why Harris can’t bring herself to admit what really happened. It’s not just about her own humiliation. It’s about the unraveling of an entire political strategy that the Democratic Party has relied on for generations. If the foundation crumbles, the house falls. And that’s exactly what 2024 put into motion.

In the debut episode of my new podcast "Family Matter," where we convene a rotating panel of Black conservative voices every week, we dive into that reality head-on. We talk about the conversations happening in barbershops, in churches and around kitchen tables that the mainstream media won’t touch. Conversations where Black Americans are asking: What have Democrats actually done for us? Why should loyalty be automatic? And what do we have to lose by trying something different?

Those conversations aren’t just happening in whispers anymore. They’re happening out loud. They’re shaping elections. They’re changing history.

That’s the story Democrats can’t tell. That’s the story Kamala Harris can’t put on the page. But it’s the story America needs to hear.

Because when the history of 2024 is written, it won’t be about excuses, or staff drama or media narratives. It will be about one undeniable truth: Black voters looked at the Democratic Party and said, "No more."

That’s the real legacy of 2024.

