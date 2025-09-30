Musk joins Netflix exodus over pro-trans cartoon, whose creator was accused of condemning Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billionaire Elon Musk joined a growing campaign to cancel Netflix after the creator of a pro-transgender cartoon for children allegedly condemned activist Charlie Kirk following his death.

The Netflix series "Dead End: Paranormal Park" has faced renewed scrutiny after being flagged by the conservative account Libs of TikTok.

"OMG. 'Dead End Paranormal Park,' a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN. This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS," the account posted. "Parents – BEWARE."

The clip of the cartoon that went viral showed an overweight, blue-haired character coming out as trans to another character. Musk responded to the clip, writing, "This is not ok."

The controversy deepened after purported screenshots surfaced of the show’s creator, Hamish Steele, who identifies as "he/they/whatever," allegedly calling Kirk a "Nazi" after his death and criticizing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for mourning Kirk. The claims fueled backlash, and some conservatives renewed calls to cancel Netflix.

On the day of Kirk’s death, Starmer wrote, "My thoughts this evening are with the loved ones of Charlie Kirk. It is heartbreaking that a young family has been robbed of a father and a husband. We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear – there can be no justification for political violence."

According to a screenshot, Steele allegedly replied, "Why the f--- are you even commenting on this, dickhead? You [sic] sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your weapons but a random Nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement. You’re such a f------ evil s---."

As of publication, Steele’s tweets are no longer visible, but the claims fueled calls from some subscribers to cancel Netflix.

After one user claimed to cancel a Netflix account, apparently referencing Steele’s alleged comments, Musk replied, "Same."

Steele later denied celebrating Kirk’s death, writing. "My Instagram comments are now flooded with replies saying I AM CHARLIE KIRK and that I celebrated his death (which I never did) and all I can think of is Yvie Oddley shouting 'WHAT HAS THAT GOT TO DO WITH ANYTHING?'"

He also disputed claims that Netflix is actively promoting the show, saying, "It's all lies and slander! Netflix is NOT promoting at the moment!"

"Dead End Paranormal Park" aired for two seasons on Netflix and ended in 2022.

Fox News Digital reached out to Steele and Netflix for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

