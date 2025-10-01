Keith Urban's awkward interviews seemingly hinted at Nicole Kidman marriage issues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Writing appeared to be on the wall that their marriage was on the rocks long before Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban.

The "Big Little Lies" actress filed for divorce Tuesday from the country crooner and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds for divorce, while also noting "marital difficulties" in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Earlier this summer, Urban, 57, awkwardly ended an Australian radio interview when pressed on Kidman content and appeared to be uncomfortable once again while speaking about his wife's work during an "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" chat.

The pair's last public outing together was in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis.

That same month, Urban abruptly ended a radio interview with Australia's Mix 102.3's "Haley & Max in the Morning" after the host inquired about Kidman during the "Wall of Truth" game.

"The first thing I thought of with your beautiful wife, Nicole Kidman, being on so many great movies, TV shows all the time," Max said. "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?"

As soon as the question was recited, Urban signed off the Zoom call. Co-host Hayley questioned what happened with the connection before realizing, "I think his team hung up on us because they didn't want us to ask that question."

Max confirmed the show hadn't been asked to stray from any question.

"But he was, like, smiling," Max said before Hayley chimed in, "I know, but he doesn't like the personal stuff. Oh, I knew that would happen. We’ve upset him."

She continued, "I said to you, I don't want to have a part of this because I don't want to ask these questions. Because he'll hate us. I don't want to make him feel uncomfortable."

For Kidman's role in the Richard LaGravenese-directed flick "A Family Affair," she portrayed a widow in a love triangle with her daughter's boss, played by Efron, 37.

Then, in "Babygirl," Kidman stripped completely nude while playing a high-level CEO who embarks on a sexual reawakening with a young intern played by Harris Dickinson, 28.

Kidman explained that her "Babygirl" role was often too physically and emotionally intense.

"There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration," Kidman told The Sun in October 2024. "It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me.'"

"There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this.'"

When the country singer joined Ryan Seacrest for a July appearance on the media mogul's radio show, Urban kept tight-lipped with his answers.

"Do people tell you your wife is in everything? Like everything. Nicole Kidman is in everything," Seacrest said, to which Urban laughed and agreed she was "almost as busy" as the "American Idol" host, but "not quite."

"Is that something with your life, her life and mapping it all out with production and touring – that's a job, isn't it?" Seacrest pressed. Urban paused for a moment before responding, "It's a job, ya. Life is in session."

In a recently resurfaced interview from 2024, Urban's "amazing love story" was the topic of conversation on the "Jam Nation with Jonesy & Amanda" podcast.

"If you hadn’t both been there that day, would your paths somewhere have inevitably crossed? Or maybe this incredible life story wouldn’t have happened," Amanda asked, to which Urban responded, "No, I think it would."

She then asked if the Grammy winner believed in fate, which Urban bluntly replied, "No idea," before an awkward silence filled the room.

"I just often think that … That if you weren’t at that event, maybe you don’t have the same friendship group, it may never have happened," the host continued.

Urban appeared uncomfortable as he removed his jacket and responded, "You never know. Anyway, moving on."

Last weekend, Urban swapped out a key lyric from his song, "The Fighter" – a track famously inspired by his soon-to-be ex-wife.

"When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player," Urban sang onstage in reference to a musician in his touring band, Maggie Baugh – replacing the original line, "When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter."

The moment was caught on video and posted to Instagram by Baugh. She wrote in her caption, "Did he just say that," accompanied with the eyes emoji.

In Kidman's divorce filing, the Oscar-winner requested to be named the primary residential parent of their two minor children. Additionally, she petitioned the court to approve a parenting plan for their daughters, which allocated 306 days per year with her and 59 days each year with Urban.

Kidman recently wrapped filming "Practical Magic 2" in London, while Urban has remained on tour, with his "High and Alive World Tour" continuing into the fall.

His next performance is scheduled for Oct. 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.