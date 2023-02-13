Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas train derails in collision with 18-wheeler, leaving driver dead

At least 16 train cars derailed in Splendora, Texas

By Paul Best | Fox News
An 18-wheeler collided with a train on Monday morning in East Texas, leaving the truck driver dead and derailing over a dozen train cars, according to police. 

The Montgomery County Sheriff's office started fielding 911 calls about the wreck around 7:24 a.m. in Splendora, a small town about 40 miles north of Houston

At least 16 rail cars went off the tracks when the train collided with an 18-wheeler on Monday morning. 

At least 16 rail cars went off the tracks when the train collided with an 18-wheeler on Monday morning.  (Fox 26 Houston)

When first responders arrived at the scene, the driver of the 18-wheeler was already dead, according to the Splendora Police Department. No one else was injured. 

The East Montgomery Fire Department said that there is no active threat to the community stemming from the wreck, putting some fears to rest after a train derailment earlier in the month sent toxic gases into the air over East Palestine, Ohio. 

    At least 16 cars derailed after the collision.  (Splendora Police Department)

    The driver of the 18-wheeler was found deceased by first responders.  (Splendora Police Department)

    (Splendora Police Department)

    (Splendora Police Department)

Police said that it could be eight to 15 hours before cleanup is completed and all roads are reopened. 

The derailed train is owned by Union Pacific, which has more than 6,400 miles of track throughout Texas. The railroad did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest