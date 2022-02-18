Expand / Collapse search
Houston boy, 4, shot as children increasingly becoming victims of gun violence in city

Children continue to be impacted by gun violence in the city, including two 9-year-old girls who were recently wounded, resulting in one of them dying

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 4-year-old boy was shot in Houston on Friday as children in and around the city continue to be increasingly be victimized by gun violence. 

Officers were called to an apartment complex just before 2 p.m. to the 600 block of Nottingham Oaks. They found the child with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The boy was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle where he is recovering. He is expected to survive. The child was playing in the courtyard in the complex when he began screaming, KPRC-TV reported. 

2 MEN FREE ON BOND FROM TEXAS JAILS SHOT DEAD HOURS APART IN SEPARATE POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTINGS

    A 4-year-old boy was shot in Houston while playing outside an apartment complex Friday, police said. The city has seen a series of shootings in recent weeks that have injured or killed children. (Houston Police Department )

    Arlene Lynette Alvarez, 9, died Tuesday after being shot hours earlier by a stray bullet when a robbery victim opened fire on a suspect, Houston police said. (KRIV)

    Tony D. Earls, 41, is formally charged with aggravated assault - serious bodily injury, after fatally shooting Arlene Alvarez, 9. (Houston Police Department)

    Ashanti Grant, 9 is one of several children struck by gunfire throughout the Houston area in recent weeks.  (GoFundMe/ NaTasha Grant)

No arrests have been made. Authorities have not said if the child was targeted and investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

Children continue to be impacted by gun violence in the city. 

The shooting occurred days after Arlene Lynette Alvarez, 9, was allegedly killed by a man who fired into the vehicle she was in as he believed the suspect who robbed him moments earlier was inside, police said. Another 9-year-old, Ashanti Grant, girl remains hospitalized after she was shot in the head on a Houston freeway during a road rage incident. 

On Feb. 4., an 11-year-old boy, Darius Dugas, was killed in northeast Harris County when he was shot while trying to fetch his jacket from a car in a parking lot. 

