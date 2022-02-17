2 men free on bond from Texas jails shot dead hours apart in separate police-involved shootings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men in Texas killed in separate police-involved shootings within 12 hours of each other were free from jail on bond.



"It's a traumatic event no matter the circumstances for the officers involved to take a human life, it's big deal," Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger told FOX 26 Houston.



Bruegger's officers and U.S. Marshals went to the Express Inn at 6620 North Freeway to arrest Wednesday to arrest 18-year-old Luis Alberto Rodriguez.



"He began to raise his shirt, he had two handguns in his waistband, began reaching for the handgun. At which time, two law enforcement officers discharged their weapons multiple times striking the suspect who is deceased here at the scene," Bruegger said.



Rodriguez was freed from jail Aug. 28, 2021, on two misdemeanor bonds for carrying a weapon and drug possession.



A week after that, police say Rodriguez shot and killed 42-year-old Nolberto Lopez.



One day after his arrest on the murder charge, 262nd Criminal District Court Judge Lori Chambers Gray set bond at $100,000, but that bond was recently revoked.



"His dad was a signer on the bond, apparently he was no longer living with his dad," Bruegger said. Paperwork obtained by FOX 26 said his dad felt like he couldn't provide enough oversight, so he asked to be removed from the bond.

Just 12 hours prior to the police shooting involving Rodriguez, two Harris County sheriff's deputies were wounded in a shootout with 42-year-old Alan Huaracha.



Deputies arrived at the home in Katy after a family member reported that one of their relatives was firing a weapon, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.



Gonzalez said Huaracha was shot after he walked out the front door.



"Brandishing a weapon, firing at our deputies, striking our deputies," Gonzales said. "Our deputies were able to quickly engage and return fire fatally striking the suspect."