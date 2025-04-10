House passes bill to stop 'rogue' judges from judicial overreach and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. House bill stops 'rogue' judges

2. Bondi's new fate for MS-13 gangbanger

3. Trump revives government ghost town

MAJOR HEADLINES

CRYING FOUL – Man who threatened ICE agents, DHS Secretary Noem seen in tears after judge's ruling. Continue reading …

COMING HOME – American held in Russia over a year finally freed after Trump secures her release. Continue reading …

PRESSING PAUSE – EU countermeasures against Trump tariffs to be delayed for 90 days. Continue reading …

ROCK AND RUIN – Wife of American rock band bassist shot by police then booked for attempted murder. Continue reading …

STEER CLEAR – Dangerous partnership fuels crime wave surging in America's neighborhoods. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

HARSH WORDS – Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer went to Capitol Hill, and lawmakers had questions. Continue reading …

WRECKLESS RHETORIC – Walz takes aim at Musk again: 'We should demonize' people like him. Continue reading …

'THIS IS SO CRAZY' – DOGE reveals bizarre findings of unemployment insurance claims. Continue reading …

FACEBOOK FRIENDS – Former employee testifies how social media giant helped America's adversary. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

PRESSURE CAMPAIGN – Trump Commerce secretary outlines goals during tariff pause. Continue reading …

JUST 'SOME TRAGEDIES' – Illinois Dem dismisses murders by illegal immigrants as just ‘a few crimes.’ Continue reading …

'KNIVES OUT' – Former 'Scream' director left film over death threats after anti-Israel actress firing. Continue reading …

'NO LONGER' – Trump admin pulls funding from blue state for allowing men identifying as women to be jailed with females. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Will the House GOP self-destruct in the week ahead? Continue reading …

JOHN RAKOLTA, JR – Global system took advantage of America on trade and defense. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

DROPPING THE BALL – White Sox find painful way to lose after tying run gets hurt trying to score. Continue reading …

SHORT GAME – Robert McIntyre, Tom Kim and other underdogs to watch at the 2025 Masters. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on space sagas, famous foods and showbiz spectacles. Take the quiz here …

TOURIST TERROR – US embassy in hot spot issues assault warning for women renting jet skis. Continue reading …

'POWERED BY PURPOSE' – Longevity expert says mandatory retirement is a ‘mistake.’ See video …

WATCH

MAKING SHOWERS GREAT AGAIN – Trump rolls back Obama-era law limiting water pressure. See video …

DR. ERIC MACKEY – Alabama offers high school students 'workforce' diploma option. See video …





