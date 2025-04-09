US Embassy in Bahamas issues sexual assault warning to women renting jet skis in Nassau

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

The U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas on Wednesday issued a sexual assault warning to women renting jet skis in Nassau.

Nassau jet ski operators have allegedly raped and sexually assaulted multiple American women, according to the alert posted on the embassy's website.

The attacks include two U.S. women who reported rapes over the last month. There were also a total of three rapes reported related to jet ski rentals last year.

The embassy said sexual assaults against women have also occurred in jet ski-related incidents.

"Women victims reported that male jet ski operators picked them up from downtown Nassau and Paradise Island beaches. This includes the area from Junkanoo Beach to Saunders Beach and Cabbage Beach," the U.S. Embassy said. "The victims said they were raped and assaulted on isolated islands near New Providence."

Since August of last year, four Americans "were hospitalized with injuries from jet ski accidents," two of whom "needed emergency evacuations to the United States due to their injuries."

"Due to security risks, U.S. government employees working in The Bahamas are prohibited from renting and using jet skis on New Providence and Paradise islands," the Embassy stated.

Embassy officials also recommend avoiding jet ski rentals in the Bahamas, being aware of one's surroundings, staying alert in public restrooms and near Nassau beaches, and following local weather and Marine alerts.

The State Department has issued a Level 2 Travel Advisory for the Bahamas, as well as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Netherlands Antilles and Turks and Caicos.

The Level 2 Travel Advisory warns tourists to "be aware of heightened risks to safety and security."

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.