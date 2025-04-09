Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Illinois

Illinois Democrat minimizes violent acts committed by illegal immigrants as just 'a few crimes'

Rep. Jesús 'Chuy' Garcia claimed sanctuary city polices improved crime and poverty rates during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Illinois Dem says Republicans are scapegoating illegal immigrants with a few 'tragedies' Video

Illinois Dem says Republicans are scapegoating illegal immigrants with a few 'tragedies'

Illinois Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García waved away examples of violence committed by illegal immigrants as just "a few crimes."

Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D- Ill., appeared to dismiss illegal immigrants attacking and murdering Americans as simply "immigrants committing a few crimes" Wednesday.

Garcia made his remarks at a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement where he feigned surprise that Republicans were "scapegoat[ing] immigrants once again."  

"Republicans have lifted up some tragedies that involve immigrants committing a few crimes," Garcia said, claiming Republicans were being "dishonest and cruel." 

"This is the exception, not the rule," he added. "I live in an immigrant neighborhood in Chicago. I know what it’s like." 

Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D- Ill.,

Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D- Ill., spoke at the House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement on Wednesday.

FRUSTRATED CHICAGO RESIDENTS FED UP WITH SPENDING ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, CALL FOR REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP

Just before García spoke, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., called out sanctuary city policies for releasing known violent criminals onto the streets with no clear oversight.

"There have been murders, there have been rapes, there have been disfigurements," Van Drew said.

He added, "We know what happened to Laken Riley. We know what's happened to so many people. We're trying to clean up the chaos that was left behind." 

Also, shortly before García made his comments, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, gave a series of examples of sanctuary cities ignoring ICE detainers on rapists and killers, many of whom went on to assault and kill again.

Jose Ibarra and victim Laken Riley

Illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra was found guilty on 10 counts in the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley in November. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT URGES OFFICIALS TO REMOVE SANCTUARY CITY STATUS AS RESIDENTS SUFFER: 'WE ARE NOT HAPPY'

García also argued that sanctuary city polices, such as the ones implemented in Chicago, have produced lower crime and poverty rates. 

He concluded that Republicans are "not interested in public safety or crime victims" because of how they’ve embraced President Donald Trump’s deportation policies.

Chicago Flips Red Vice President Danielle Carter-Walters responded to García during her testimony. 

"It’s funny that Mr. García is from Chicago, and he cannot tell you what’s happening in our community. If he came into our community, he would see all the gang graffiti, the Tren de Aragua signs, the MS-13. He would see across the street in a park where they’re putting the shelters, all the needles in the park," Carter-Walters said.

ICE at a residence.

Chicago resident Danielle Carter-Walters testified against her city's sanctuary city policies. (Photographer: Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She also attacked sanctuary city policies and claimed, based on her husband’s experience as a former police officer, that crimes by illegal immigrants are often not reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Garcia’s press secretary for further comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.