Illinois Democrat minimizes violent acts committed by illegal immigrants as just 'a few crimes'

Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D- Ill., appeared to dismiss illegal immigrants attacking and murdering Americans as simply "immigrants committing a few crimes" Wednesday.

Garcia made his remarks at a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement where he feigned surprise that Republicans were "scapegoat[ing] immigrants once again."

"Republicans have lifted up some tragedies that involve immigrants committing a few crimes," Garcia said, claiming Republicans were being "dishonest and cruel."

"This is the exception, not the rule," he added. "I live in an immigrant neighborhood in Chicago. I know what it’s like."

Just before García spoke, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., called out sanctuary city policies for releasing known violent criminals onto the streets with no clear oversight.

"There have been murders, there have been rapes, there have been disfigurements," Van Drew said.

He added, "We know what happened to Laken Riley. We know what's happened to so many people. We're trying to clean up the chaos that was left behind."

Also, shortly before García made his comments, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, gave a series of examples of sanctuary cities ignoring ICE detainers on rapists and killers, many of whom went on to assault and kill again.

García also argued that sanctuary city polices, such as the ones implemented in Chicago, have produced lower crime and poverty rates.

He concluded that Republicans are "not interested in public safety or crime victims" because of how they’ve embraced President Donald Trump’s deportation policies.

Chicago Flips Red Vice President Danielle Carter-Walters responded to García during her testimony.

"It’s funny that Mr. García is from Chicago, and he cannot tell you what’s happening in our community. If he came into our community, he would see all the gang graffiti, the Tren de Aragua signs, the MS-13. He would see across the street in a park where they’re putting the shelters, all the needles in the park," Carter-Walters said.

She also attacked sanctuary city policies and claimed, based on her husband’s experience as a former police officer, that crimes by illegal immigrants are often not reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Garcia’s press secretary for further comment.