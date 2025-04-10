DOGE reveals bizarre findings of unemployment insurance claims survey: 'This is so crazy'

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) account on X shared eyebrow-raising findings from a survey of unemployment insurance claims.

The "initial survey of Unemployment Insurance claims since 2020" found that thousands of people with future birthdates claimed benefits.

The survey also indicated that thousands of supposedly very young and very old people had claimed benefits.

The DOGE post states that the survey found, "24.5k people over 115 years old claimed $59M in benefits," "28k people between 1 and 5 years old claimed $254M in benefits," and "9.7k people with birth dates over 15 years in the future claimed $69M in benefits."

"In one case, someone with a birthday in 2154 claimed $41k," the post also notes.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Labor for comment early on Thursday morning, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

"Your tax dollars were going to pay fraudulent unemployment claims for fake people born in the future! This is so crazy that I had to read it several times before it sank in," Elon Musk tweeted.

Musk is spearheading the DOGE effort to uncover waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government.

"The oldest living American is 114 years old, so it is safe to say that anyone 115 or older is collecting 'unemployment' due to being dead. There was no sanity check for impossibly young or impossibly old people for unemployment insurance," he noted in another post.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah replied to Musk, writing, "Reckless incompetence."