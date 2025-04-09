Weezer bassist Scott Shriner's wife shot by police, booked for attempted murder

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner's wife, Jillian Lauren Shriner, was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police officers after she allegedly pointed a gun at authorities Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the LAPD, multiple officers responded to a request for backup "locating three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects who fled into a residential neighborhood" Tuesday afternoon.

When the officers were in the rear of a home where a suspect was last seen running, they saw a female, who was later identified as Shriner's wife, in the yard of a nearby home.

According to the press release, Jillian, 51, was armed with a handgun and was ordered to drop the weapon "numerous times" by law enforcement.

"However, she refused," according to the LAPD.

Jillian then allegedly pointed her gun at the officers before police shot her.

She retreated back inside her home, later exiting and being taken into custody, according to the LAPD. LAFD paramedics transported Jillian to a hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to the LAPD, Jillian was not involved in the hit-and-run and was booked in absentia for attempted murder. A 9mm handgun was recovered from her home, according to police.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Jillian's bail was set at $1 million by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Weezer, which includes Shriner, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson and Brian Bell, was recently announced as a surprise performer at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that kicks off April 11. The band is scheduled to perform Saturday.

A rep for Weezer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Scott and Jillian tied the knot in 2005. They have adopted two children together, according to Page Six.

Jillian is an author who has published books, including "Some Girls: My Life in a Harem" and "Behold the Monster: Confronting America's Most Prolific Serial Killer."

In March, Jillian took to Instagram to share news about her health.

"Yes, I have a little bit of the C word y’all. I know a lot of us do. I’m here to thank the incredible oncology team here, who pulled me through a complicated operation without a hitch. I am always so grateful for every second of the compassionate, and excellent medical care I receive in my life. Thank you to all the remarkable health care workers, who take our lives in your hands. And let’s all breathe," she captioned her post.