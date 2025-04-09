White Sox lose in bizarre fashion after tying run injures hamstring trying to score

The Chicago White Sox are back to their old ways.

After losing the most games in MLB history last season, the Southsiders lost a heartbreaker to their AL Central rivals Cleveland Guardians, 3-2, in a way only the White Sox could.

The game is almost guaranteed to be over when Emmanuel Clase comes in, but the All-Star closer did not have his best stuff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cleveland led, 3-1, going into the top of the night, but Clase loaded the bases, putting the tying run in Mike Tauchman on second base.

Miguel Vargas then put a dribbler through the left side of the infield, scoring one run. With two outs, the White Sox sent Tauchman in to try and tie the game.

However, in just his third game of the season following a return from the IL due to a right hamstring injury, Tauchman re-injured his leg.

WHITE SOX PLAN TO UNVEIL A STATUE OF MARK BUEHRLE AT THEIR BALLPARK THIS SUMMER

Tauchman pulled up about halfway down the line and totally put on the brakes when he was tagged out, giving the Guardians the victory.

Tauchman threw his helmet on the ground in anger, as the White Sox fell to a measly 2-9. They have lost seven in a row after a 2-2 start.

The loss came just a day after they lost, 1-0, on a walk-off walk.

The Sox announced Tauchman was dealing with hamstring tightness, and he is being further evaluated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago went 41-121 last year, which comes out to a .253 winning percentage. Right now, they are on pace to win just 29 games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.