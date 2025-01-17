Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana

Honoring Trump: Red state governor to fly MAGA flag on Inauguration Day

A Make America Great Again flag will fly at the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion on Inauguration Day Monday

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
NJ residents ramp up protests against town council's American flag ban Video

NJ residents ramp up protests against town council's American flag ban

Edison residents Keith Kahn and Russell Azzarello fire back against the town council's refusal to repeal an ordinance on 'props' at meetings ahead of a local rally in support of the American flag.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced that the Make America Great Again (MAGA) flag will fly at the Governor’s Mansion as President-elect Trump is sworn into office in the nation's capital. 

"BREAKING: Governor Landry to fly Make America Great Again flag at Louisiana Governor’s Mansion on Jan. 20 in honor of the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump,' the governor's wrote announced on social media Friday. 

The Republican governor invited others to join in and fly Trump's signature flag on Inauguration Day on Monday.

HONORING TRUMP: SPEAKER JOHNSON SAYS FLAGS TO FLY AT FULL-STAFF AT US CAPITOL BUILDING DURING PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION 

Jeff Landry talks to reporters

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry speaking at press conference on New Year Day following Terrorist attack on Bourbon St.. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

This comes after newly re-elected Speaker Mike Johnson announced that the American flags will be flown at full-staff, despite an order from President Biden to lower the flags to half-staff in remembrance of the late President Jimmy Carter.

DESANTIS ORDERS FLAGS AT FULL-STAFF FOR TRUMP'S INAUGURATION DESPITE 30-DAY MOURNING PERIOD FOR JIMMY CARTER

"On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump," Johnson wrote in a X post.

A man holds a "Make America Great Again" flag

A man holds a "Make America Great Again" flag  on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter," he said. 

As is tradition following the death of a president, Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on federal properties for 30 days, which would coincide with the inauguration of the president-elect.

The US flag at half mast

The US flag at half mast to mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Allison Robbert/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump took to social media following Biden's order, writing that Democrats were "giddy" that flags would be flown half-staff during his swearing-in ceremony.

"The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half-mast' during my Inauguration," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "They think it's so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don't love our Country, they only think about themselves.

"In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half-mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let's see how it plays out."

Flags were flown at half-staff when former President Nixon was sworn-in for his second term in 1973 after Nixon ordered the flags to be lowered following the death of former President Truman.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Gov. Landry's office for comment.

