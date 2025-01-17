Honoring Trump: Red state governor to fly MAGA flag on Inauguration Day

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced that the Make America Great Again (MAGA) flag will fly at the Governor’s Mansion as President-elect Trump is sworn into office in the nation's capital.

"BREAKING: Governor Landry to fly Make America Great Again flag at Louisiana Governor’s Mansion on Jan. 20 in honor of the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump,' the governor's wrote announced on social media Friday.

The Republican governor invited others to join in and fly Trump's signature flag on Inauguration Day on Monday.

This comes after newly re-elected Speaker Mike Johnson announced that the American flags will be flown at full-staff, despite an order from President Biden to lower the flags to half-staff in remembrance of the late President Jimmy Carter.

"On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump," Johnson wrote in a X post.

"The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter," he said.

As is tradition following the death of a president, Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on federal properties for 30 days, which would coincide with the inauguration of the president-elect.

Trump took to social media following Biden's order, writing that Democrats were "giddy" that flags would be flown half-staff during his swearing-in ceremony.

"The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half-mast' during my Inauguration," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "They think it's so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don't love our Country, they only think about themselves.

"In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half-mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let's see how it plays out."

Flags were flown at half-staff when former President Nixon was sworn-in for his second term in 1973 after Nixon ordered the flags to be lowered following the death of former President Truman.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Gov. Landry's office for comment.