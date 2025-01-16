Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

Trump, Vance official portraits released ahead of inauguration

Trump, Vance are just days away from inauguration

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Lee Greenwood to sing ‘God Bless the USA’ at Trump inauguration Video

Lee Greenwood to sing ‘God Bless the USA’ at Trump inauguration

Singer Lee Greenwood announces he’ll be performing at the second inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on ‘Fox & Friends.’

The Trump-Vance Transition Team unveiled on Thursday the administration's official portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

"In just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States — and their official portraits are here," the team said in a statement.

President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance appear in their official portraits.

The official portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance. (Trump-Vance Transition Team)

"Official Portraits Released -- And They Go Hard," the statement added.

In the new portrait, Trump is seen with no expression, compared to his first official portrait in which he was smiling.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

Related Topics

More from Politics