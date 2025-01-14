Expand / Collapse search
Honoring Trump: Speaker Johnson says flags to fly full-staff at US Capitol during presidential inauguration

President Biden ordered flags flown at half-staff until Jan 28 to mourn the death of former President Jimmy Carter

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Tuesday that flags at the U.S. Capitol will be raised to full-staff next Monday, Jan. 20, to mark President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The move comes despite the official order by President Biden after the Dec. 29 death of former President Jimmy Carter that flags across the country would fly at half-staff for a 30-day mourning period.

"On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump. The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter," Johnson said in a statement.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and President-elect Donald Trump shake hands

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, left, shakes hands with President-elect Donald Trump onstage at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on Nov. 13, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Johnson is a strong supporter of Trump, and the president-elect's recent backing of him helped Johnson diffuse opposition by some far-right Republicans to his re-election as speaker in the new Congress. 

According to the U.S. flag code, U.S. flags are flown at half-staff for a 30-day period to mark the passing of a current or former president, at federal government buildings, military installations and vessels and at U.S. embassies and other facilities around the world.

Flags fly at half-staff in memorial to former President Jimmy Carter during a winter snow storm at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

Flags fly at half-staff in memorial to former President Jimmy Carter during a winter snow storm at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Trump earlier this month claimed on social media that "Democrats are all ‘giddy’" about flags being flown at half-staff during his inauguration.

"Nobody wants to see this," Trump argued. "No American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The U.S. flag code is not mandatory, which means that Trump could technically override it once he is inaugurated as president.

The U.S. flag is shown at the Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida, while a U.S. Coast Guard boat patrols around the vicinity, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. U.S. flags at President-elect Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club are back to flying at full height.

The U.S. flag is shown at the Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida, while a U.S. Coast Guard boat patrols around the vicinity, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. U.S. flags at President-elect Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club are back to flying at full height. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Associated Press observed that a flag at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, was flying at full height on Monday.

The flag had been flying at half-staff but was raised in the days after Carter's funeral service at National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and burial in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, both of which took place on Thursday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced that flags at the state Capitol building in Austin and at all state office buildings would also be raised to full-staff next Monday to mark Trump's inauguration.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report

