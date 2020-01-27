Holocaust survivor, 94, forms unlikely friendship with with middle schooler

A Holocaust survivor with no family in New York City didn't talk to anyone at the nursing home until a middle school student said something that made her face light up. They recently celebrated her 94th birthday, too.

When Basti Williams, 14, an eighth-grader at the Allen-Stevenson School, visited the Upper East Side Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in the fall for a few hours with his classmates, he approached Hildegard, who was slouching down her wheelchair staring at a newspaper.

Basti introduced himself, to no avail. The staff told him that Hildegard, whose last name was not released, mostly kept to herself. But since her name was of German descent, he tried again but this time, the youngster said it in German, which he is fluent in.

Hildegard’s face lit up. They started talking and as time went by, she began opening up, and shared with Basti about how she survived the Holocaust. She had not told anyone at the rehab center that she was a Holocaust survivor.

“I froze, lots of emotions hit me at the same time, the look in her eyes filled with so much pain and sadness, bringing tears to my eyes," Basti recalls. "I started having flashbacks of what we learned during history class. And here I was, finding myself speaking to someone who lived through it all.”

Since that first meeting in the fall, Basti and his family have continued to visit Hildegard every week, and she has become a part of their family.

“I was deeply touched when Basti’s family baked German pastries and came to visit me," she said. " It felt like long-distance family visiting: we shared baked goods and laughs. I don’t have many visitors and no family members left … what they have been doing for me and other residents is very nice and heartwarming.”

On Thursday, Basti and his family celebrated Hildegard's birthday at the nursing home with a cake and balloons.