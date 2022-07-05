Expand / Collapse search
Highland Park shooting: Dick Durbin calls on voters to elect pro-gun control politicians after parade attack

By Lisa Bennatan , Jon Michael Raasch | Fox News
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin called on Americans to vote for politicians who support gun control following the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade near Chicago.

"How long are we going to accept this in America?" Durbin asked during an interview with Fox News.

A gunman shot into the July 4 parade, killing six and injuring more than 30. Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III was arrested as a person of interest in the shooting.

Durbin called Highland Park the safest place in Illinois before the attack.

PARADE SHOOTING

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, on Monday, July 4.

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, on Monday, July 4. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

"One crazed person with a weapon that can fire so many rounds so quickly has changed this community forever," the Illinois Democrat told Fox News.

"This has gone way beyond any Second Amendment right that someone can purchase a weapon that creates that much devastation," Durbin, a Democrat, said. "Voters need to elect people who want real gun safety."

A police officer reacts as he walks in downtown Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022, where a mass shooting took place at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A police officer reacts as he walks in downtown Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022, where a mass shooting took place at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (AP Newsroom)

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Chicago on Tuesday to speak at the National Education Association's annual meeting. Over the holiday weekend, more than 54 were shot in the city, with seven killed.

HIGHLAND PARK ATTACK: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE 4TH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING VICTIMS

"I know what Kamala is going to say," Durbin told Fox News. "She's fed up with this, and I am too."

"The question is whether the American people are fed up," he continued.

HIGHLAND PARK MAYOR: ROBERT CRIMO III'S WEAPON WAS ‘LEGALLY OBTAINED’

Police deploy after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Max Herman

Police deploy after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July parade route in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, U.S. July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Max Herman (REUTERS/Max Herman)

Do Americans "want to give up the safety of the classroom, the safety of the supermarket, the safety of the church, the safety of the parade?" Durbin asked.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin reacts to the Highland Park attack Tuesday morning

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin reacts to the Highland Park attack Tuesday morning (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

"Let's protect those basic elements of human life," he said.

