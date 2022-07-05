Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mass Murder
Published

Highland Park Mayor: Robert Crimo III’s weapon was ‘legally obtained’

Illinois mayor says Fourth of July parade shooting a ‘devastating blow’ to community

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Parade shooting witness demands answers on suspect's mental health: 'We want to know why' Video

Parade shooting witness demands answers on suspect's mental health: 'We want to know why'

Highland Park shooting witness Warren Fried joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the mental health component of the tragic Independence Day shooting that left 6 people dead and dozens injured.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC’s "Today Show" that the weapon suspect Robert Crimo III used in the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting was "legally obtained" — and now the U.S. needs to re-examine gun laws in its aftermath. 

The Illinois mayor said she is waiting Tuesday for prosecutors to file charges against the 22-year-old accused of killing at least six and wounding more than 30 in yesterday’s attack.  

"This tragedy never should have arrived on our doorsteps and as a small town, everybody knows somebody that was affected by this directly," Rotering said. 

The mayor added that she was Crimo’s cub scout leader as a child, describing him as "just a little boy." 

HIGHLAND PARK ATTACK: LIVE UPDATES 

Robert E. Crimo, 22, has been identified as the suspect in the July 4th parade attack in Highland Park, Illinois in which at least six people were killed. He was taken into police custody hours after the shooting.  

Robert E. Crimo, 22, has been identified as the suspect in the July 4th parade attack in Highland Park, Illinois in which at least six people were killed. He was taken into police custody hours after the shooting.   (Highland Park Police Department)

"It’s one of those things where you step back, and you say ‘What happened?'" Rotering said. "How did somebody become this angry, this hateful to then take it out on innocent people?" 

Rotering told the "Today Show" that she did not know where the gun that was used in the attack came from, but noted that it was "legally obtained." 

"I think at some point the nation needs to have a conversation about these weekly events involving the murder of dozens of people with legally-obtained guns," Rotering continued. "If that is what our laws stand for, then I think we need to re-examine the laws." 

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, on Monday, July 4.

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, on Monday, July 4. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

Rotering also called the shooting an "absolutely devastating blow" to her community. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A police officer reacts as he walks in downtown Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, on Monday, July 4.

A police officer reacts as he walks in downtown Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, on Monday, July 4. (AP Newsroom)

"I would rather focus on why do we as a nation allow this to happen with such regularity? Why do we say, ‘Oh ok, that was that’? I can’t tell you how many mayors I heard from yesterday, mayors that I obviously am aware of because of their own tragedies," she added. 

"This is unbelievable to me that this is an acceptable part of who we are as a nation," Rotering also said. 