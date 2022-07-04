Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Shooting
Published

Illinois 4th of July parade erupts into chaos after multiple people shot: Report

Police are reportedly patrolling the parade area with rifles

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people are feared dead after a reported shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

Witnesses say crowds fled the sound of gunfire, and others saw at least five bloodied people lying on the ground and another under a blanket, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The number of victims remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders