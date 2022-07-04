Illinois 4th of July parade erupts into chaos after multiple people shot: Report
Police are reportedly patrolling the parade area with rifles
Multiple people are feared dead after a reported shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.
Witnesses say crowds fled the sound of gunfire, and others saw at least five bloodied people lying on the ground and another under a blanket, according to the Chicago Sun Times.
The number of victims remains unclear.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.