©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ohio

WATCH: Ohio police smash sunroof, drag injured driver from burning car after rollover crash

Driver told officers 'my leg is broken, I can't move' as smoke filled vehicle following late-night rollover crash

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Hero officers race in to save trapped driver from fiery car crash in dramatic rescue Video

Hero officers race in to save trapped driver from fiery car crash in dramatic rescue

The Cortland Police Department announced that on Dec. 27, officers pulled a man out of a burning car after it drove through a fence, flipped on its side and caught on fire in Ohio. (Cortland Police Department)

Ohio police officers smashed through the sunroof of a burning vehicle and dragged a severely injured driver to safety during a tense late-night rescue following a rollover crash, authorities said.

The Trumbull County 911 Center received a call at about 11:11 p.m. Dec. 27 reporting an unknown fire near state Route 5 and Bradley Brownlee Road in Bazetta and Mecca townships.

Cortland Police Department officers John Mosora and Chuck Lohry were first to arrive and their swift rescue was caught on body-worn camera after the vehicle tore through a fence, flipped onto its side and caught fire.

An officer pulls an injured man out of a vehicle following a crash

Two Cortland, Ohio, police officers heroically rescued a driver from a burning car on Dec. 27, 2025. (Cortland Police Department/Facebook)

Mosora discovered the driver trapped inside the wreckage and broke out the vehicle’s sunroof to reach him as flames spread, police said. The driver repeatedly told officers his leg was broken and that he could not move.

"My leg is broken. I can’t move. I can’t move. Give me a second," the driver can be heard saying in video of the rescue.

"We don’t have a second," an officer is heard responding in the video. "Your car is on fire."

Overturned vehicle, with smoke in background.

Body camera video captured the dramatic moment two Cortland, Ohio police officers, John Mosora and Chuck Lohry, rescued a driver from his burning, overturned car after a rollover crash on Dec. 27, 2025. (Cortland Police Department/Facebook)

As smoke filled the vehicle, officers urged the driver to help them pull him free.

"Let’s go. Let’s go. We ain’t waiting," one officer is heard shouting in the body-worn camera video. "You gotta help me help you."

Lohry used a fire extinguisher to knock down flames while Mosora dragged the driver from the vehicle moments before the fire intensified, police said.

Officer Mosora pulled the driver from the car

Mosora discovered the driver trapped inside the vehicle. After attempting other access points, he broke through the vehicle's sunroof to gain entry. (Cortland Police Department/Facebook)

Mosora suffered minor injuries during the rescue. Multiple fire departments later arrived to extinguish the fire and provide medical treatment to the driver, who was taken to a hospital, police said. 

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

Authorities did not immediately release the driver’s condition or the cause of the crash. Fox News Digital has reached out to Cortland Police Department for additional information.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
