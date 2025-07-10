Ohio boy crawls into claw machine, gets stuck, rescued with pride bruised but unharmed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A young Ohio boy found himself in a "claw"strophobic situation this week after he crawled inside a stuffed animal claw machine at a suburban community center and got stuck.

First responders were called in to fish him out.

The incident took place Monday at the Mason Community Center, about 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati.



Surveillance video shows the boy walking up to the machine, opening the prize chute, and crawling inside headfirst. Moments later, he was surrounded by stuffed animals and completely stuck.



City of Mason video showed bystanders quickly noticing the boy’s predicament and alerting staff.



Workers unplugged the machine and wheeled it into a nearby shop. First responders arrived shortly after and removed the child through the back of the arcade game.



The child appeared to be unharmed. No word on whether he got to keep a toy.

According to reporting from PEOPLE and ABC News, police said no charges were filed and there was no damage to the machine.



Fox News Digital could not reach the City of Mason Police Department for comment.