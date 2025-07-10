Expand / Collapse search
Ohio boy crawls into claw machine, gets stuck, rescued with pride bruised but unharmed

Surveillance video shows child crawling headfirst through prize chute before getting completely stuck among toys

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Surveillance video shows boy getting stuck inside claw machine before daring rescue Video

Surveillance video shows boy getting stuck inside claw machine before daring rescue

A young boy visiting a community center in Ohio got stuck while playing with a claw game machine. He was then rescued by the local fire department - and the whole ordeal was caught-on-camera. (Credit: The City of Mason, OH/TMX)

A young Ohio boy found himself in a "claw"strophobic situation this week after he crawled inside a stuffed animal claw machine at a suburban community center and got stuck.

First responders were called in to fish him out. 

The incident took place Monday at the Mason Community Center, about 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati. 

Surveillance video shows the boy walking up to the machine, opening the prize chute, and crawling inside headfirst. Moments later, he was surrounded by stuffed animals and completely stuck.

Child crawls into claw machine at Mason Community Center in Ohio

In this surveillance image provided by the City of Mason, Ohio, a young child is seen crawling into the prize chute of a claw machine at the Mason Community Center. The child became stuck and was later rescued by first responders. (City of Mason, OH/TMX)

City of Mason video showed bystanders quickly noticing the boy’s predicament and alerting staff. 

Workers unplugged the machine and wheeled it into a nearby shop. First responders arrived shortly after and removed the child through the back of the arcade game.

Firefighters and police rescue child stuck inside Ohio claw machine

First responders work to rescue a child trapped inside a claw machine at the Mason Community Center in Mason, Ohio. Staff wheeled the machine into a nearby shop for the safe removal and no injuries were reported. (City of Mason, OH/TMX)

The child appeared to be unharmed. No word on whether he got to keep a toy.

According to reporting from PEOPLE and ABC News, police said no charges were filed and there was no damage to the machine.

Fox News Digital could not reach the City of Mason Police Department for comment.

