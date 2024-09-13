Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Hero jurors caught on video stopping handcuffed convict's escape attempt

Maine child abuser Nicholas Carter's escape attempt didn't last long

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Jurors tackle convict outside Maine courthouse Video

Jurors tackle convict outside Maine courthouse

Nicholas Carter, who was convicted of assaulting a 14-month-old, ran out of the courthouse in handcuffs on Sept. 11, 2024, only to be recaptured by two jurors across the street, security video shows. (Credit: Somerset County/TMX)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A pair of Maine jurors recaptured an escaped child abuser after the handcuffed crook ran out of the Somerset County Courthouse on video, according to local reports.

Nicholas Carter, 31, was convicted after a three-day trial of assaulting a 14-month-old.

Rather than allowing authorities to escort him to jail after his conviction, he allegedly fled the courtroom on Wednesday.

2 MURDER SUSPECTS WHO ESCAPED MISSISSIPPI JAIL ARE CAPTURED AFTER MANHUNT

A plainclothes officer chases Nicholas Carter down a staircase

A plainclothes officer chases Nicholas Carter down a staircase in a Skowhegan, Maine, courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. Carter, who tried to flee after jurors convicted him on an aggravated assault charge for attacking a 14-month-old, was recaptured across the street with the help of two jurors. (Credit: Somerset County/TMX)

The video shows a bald-headed man in handcuffs sprinting through a courthouse hallway, down a lobby staircase and out the door with two plainclothes officers in pursuit.

Exterior cameras recorded him running outside with a group of officers and other bystanders in tow before he tripped and fell on his face across the street.

Two bystanders pounced.

7 HIGH-PROFILE PRISONER ESCAPES YOU WON'T BELIEVE

Nicholas Carter has a bald head and short brown beard in mugshot

Nicholas Carter stands for a mugshot at the Somerset County Jail. (Somerset County Sheriff's Office)

It turns out, according to the Morning Sentinel, they were jurors.

It was not immediately clear whether they had been involved in Carter's case or a different matter. 

Carter has not yet been sentenced for the assault conviction. He is also expected to face new charges in connection with the escape attempt.

The slippery child abuser had been out on bail prior to his conviction. Jail records show he was behind bars by 2:18 p.m. on the day of his short-lived escape.

Sheriff's records list him as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and just 150 pounds.

His failed escape is the second security breach at the courthouse this year, the Sentinel reported.

Carter recaptured after falling down across street

Nicholas Carter is recaptured after falling on his face across the street from the courthouse. Two jurors tackled him and held him until deputies arrived. (Credit: Somerset County/TMX)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In April, an officer in the courtroom discharged a Taser to stop a man in the gallery who charged the killer convicted of stabbing his sister 99 times.

He was escorted out of the courtroom but will not be prosecuted, according to authorities.