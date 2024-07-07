2 murder suspects who escaped Mississippi jail are captured after manhunt

Two inmates who escaped a jail in Mississippi while awaiting trial for murder have been captured after a manhunt, authorities said Saturday.

Tyrekennel Collins, 24, and Dezarrious Johnson, 18, were both found inside an abandoned home in Claiborne County on Saturday after they escaped from the Claiborne County Detention Center the previous day, Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said.

Collins and Johnson were seen on surveillance footage escaping through the ceiling and leaving behind an outside wall around 2:20 a.m., Goods said.

Johnson injured his right leg during the escape and was walking with a "bad limp," according to the sheriff’s office.

DEAD BODY FOUND WRAPPED IN SLEEPING BAG ON NEW YORK CITY SIDEWALK

Authorities alerted the public during the ensuing search that both suspects were considered dangerous.

Both men are awaiting trial on murder charges in separate counties.

DOZENS OF JUVENILES DETAINED IN CALIFORNIA AFTER FIREWORKS SET OFF INSIDE MALL

Collins is charged with the October 2023 murder of his cousin in Copiah County, and Johnson is charged with murder and aggravated assault in Jefferson County stemming from an October 2022 incident, WJTV-TV reported.

Johnson's trial was set to begin Oct. 15.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goods said Collins and Johnson are now each facing a charge of escape.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.