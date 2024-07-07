Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi

2 murder suspects who escaped Mississippi jail are captured after manhunt

Tyrekennel Collins, 24, Dezarrious Johnson, 18, captured in abandoned home in Claiborne County

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Two inmates who escaped a jail in Mississippi while awaiting trial for murder have been captured after a manhunt, authorities said Saturday.

Tyrekennel Collins, 24, and Dezarrious Johnson, 18, were both found inside an abandoned home in Claiborne County on Saturday after they escaped from the Claiborne County Detention Center the previous day, Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said.

Collins and Johnson were seen on surveillance footage escaping through the ceiling and leaving behind an outside wall around 2:20 a.m., Goods said.

Johnson injured his right leg during the escape and was walking with a "bad limp," according to the sheriff’s office.

Tyrekennel Collins, 24,

Tyrekennel Collins, 24, was awaiting trial for murder when he escaped from the Claiborne County Detention Center on Friday. (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities alerted the public during the ensuing search that both suspects were considered dangerous.

Dezarrious Johnson, 18,

Dezarrious Johnson, 18, was awaiting trial for murder when he escaped from the Claiborne County Detention Center on Friday. (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)

Both men are awaiting trial on murder charges in separate counties. 

Dezarrious Johnson, 18, taken into custody

Dezarrious Johnson, 18, was seen walking with a limp after injuring his right leg during the reported escape. (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)

Collins is charged with the October 2023 murder of his cousin in Copiah County, and Johnson is charged with murder and aggravated assault in Jefferson County stemming from an October 2022 incident, WJTV-TV reported.

Tyrekennel Collins, 24, taken into custody

Tyrekennel Collins, 24, was taken into custody with Johnson at an abandoned home on Saturday. (Claiborne County Sheriff's Office)

Johnson's trial was set to begin Oct. 15.

Goods said Collins and Johnson are now each facing a charge of escape.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.