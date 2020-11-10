Heavy snow impacts Rockies, Upper Midwest as record warmth roasts eastern third of US

Between heavy snow out West and record-breaking warmth in the East, there's something for everyone in the forecast for Tuesday.

A large mass of warm air is lingering across the Midwest and Northeast ahead of an approaching storm system and associated cold front across the Plains.

"Very warm across the East Coast and cooler temperatures over the West," Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean said on "Fox & Friends." "We're going to break some record temperatures across the East."

High temperatures are up to 40 degrees above average for some locations, including the big cities in the Northeast.

The warm air mass will stick around one more day before starting to recede on Wednesday as the cold front heads across the country.

Along the front, there will be a mix of precipitation and even the threat of severe weather across parts of the Midwest.

"We have a cold front bringing snow, freezing rain, even thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather," Dean said on "Fox & Friends." "We also have quite a bit of snow moving into the West, feet of snow across the higher elevations. "

Snowfall totals could reach up to 6 inches with a mix of freezing rain and ice over the Upper Mississippi Valley. Winter weather advisories are up for the Plains and the Upper Midwest.

The storm system brought heavy snowfall across the Sierra Nevada over the weekend, which dumped record snow in parts of northern Nevada and broke low-temperature marks from Reno to Las Vegas.

This system will move into the East by Wednesday.

The Pacific Northwest remains active with another round of heavy rain and mountain snow.

Totals of over a foot of new snow are expected in the higher elevations.

