Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

Head of NM Department of Finance and Administration will retire in December

Deborah Romero created New Mexico's system for tracking capital outlay funds used for local projects

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Deborah Romero, the head of New Mexico’s Department of Finance and Administration, will retire in December, marking the end of a career in state government that has spanned nearly 50 years.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Romero's upcoming retirement on Tuesday.

Romero has worked for nine different gubernatorial administrations and participated in over 40 legislative sessions. As cabinet secretary, she played a key role in the drafting of state budgets and oversaw the distribution of $1.8 billion in federal funds that included millions of dollars for emergency rental assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW MEXICO MOTHER USED CHILDREN TO 'MULE' FENTANYL THAT KILLED THEIR FATHER, FEDS SAY

Romero also created the state’s system for tracking capital outlay funds that are used for local projects.

Deborah Romero, the leader of New Mexico's Department of Finance and Administration, announced that she will retire at the end of the year. Romero worked in the state government for 50 years.

Deborah Romero, the leader of New Mexico's Department of Finance and Administration, announced that she will retire at the end of the year. Romero worked in the state government for 50 years.

"There is no question that her decades of work on matters of state finance have left an indelible and undeniably positive mark," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

NM CONTINUES TO PAY FOR UNUSED OFFICE BUILDINGS THAT COULD COST UP TO $18M A YEAR

Romero said public service is a family tradition and that the last few years of her career have been the most exciting and rewarding.

"I am blessed to be part of an administration that has accomplished so much during a worldwide pandemic, extraordinary fires and flooding, and the challenges of rebuilding a stable and functioning government," she said. "I began as a student intern, and now, to finish as a cabinet secretary is a dream come true."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The governor's office said a national search will be conducted to find Romero's successor.