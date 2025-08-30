Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Haunting footage shows suburban Minneapolis home where trans gunman plotted school attack

Search warrant reveals shooter moved into four-bedroom townhouse weeks before Wednesday massacre

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Footage shows house where Annunciation shooter plotted school attack as neighbors recount raid Video

Footage shows house where Annunciation shooter plotted school attack as neighbors recount raid

New footage reveals the St. Louis Park home in Minneapolis tied to Annunciation shooter Robin Westman, with neighbors describing the search and their shock at learning he lived nearby.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Haunting new footage reveals the two-story house on a leafy corner where Robin Westman is believed to have stockpiled weapons and plotted Wednesday’s horrific attack on Annunciation School — while a Ring camera image exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital shows his van parked outside the house a day before the mass shooting.

The four-bedroom detached home in the city's St. Louis Park neighborhood appeared unoccupied and sits behind a small front lawn with mature trees, overgrown hedges, a disconnected doorbell, and a single porch light left on.

An upstairs front window — believed to be the room where Westman stayed — was opened as neighbors recalled how their normally quiet street was upended Wednesday, when police swarmed the property hours after the deadly attack that left two children dead and 18 others injured. Westman killed himself at the school.

Front exterior of a beige split-level house in St. Louis Park with red front door and small lawn, linked to Robin Westman.

The front of the St. Louis Park rental house where Robin Westman is believed to have stockpiled weapons before the Annunciation School shooting. (Michael Dorgan/Fox News Digital)

MINNEAPOLIS SCHOOL SHOOTER WENT THROUGH RECENT BREAKUP BEFORE DEADLY ATTACK ON CATHOLIC SCHOOL: WARRANT

It’s the same address that Westman’s father told police his son, who identified as a trans woman, had recently moved into "with a friend" after splitting from a romantic partner, according to a search warrant executed on the house Thursday. 

Neighbors in St. Louis Park said Westman hadn’t lived there for long, with speculation ranging from just two weeks ago to since the start of the summer. Prior to that, Westman was living with his unidentified ex at an apartment complex in Richfield, which police also searched along with his father’s house in Diamond Lake.

Ring camera still showing a dark van parked under trees on a residential street in St. Louis Park.

A Ring camera image obtained by Fox News Digital shows a van believed to be linked to Robin Westman parked outside a St. Louis Park home on Aug. 26, 2025 — one day before the Annunciation School shooting. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

On the morning of the massacre, an erratic-acting Westman posted a disturbing video of himself displaying an arsenal of firearms, magazines and ammunition adorned with extremist writings. 

Investigators have not previously revealed where or when that video was taken, but footage from the clip appears to match the interior of an online rental listing for the St. Louis Park house.

In the clip, Westman can also be heard giggling and singing the word "tomorrow" in the unmistakable tone of the musical "Annie," suggesting it may have been recorded on Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS CHURCH SHOOTER'S MOTHER REFUSES TO TALK TO POLICE AFTER DEADLY ATTACK ON CHILDREN

Eerily, a neighbor’s Ring doorbell footage shows what appears to be Westman’s van parked outside the house on Tuesday. Police said that Westman used a Ram ProMaster City van registered to his father to get to the school to carry out the horrific shooting.

Two-story split-level house in St. Louis Park with beige siding, red deck, and fenced yard, believed to be where Robin Westman stayed before the shooting.

The back and side view of the St. Louis Park rental where Robin Westman is believed to have stayed before the Annunciation School shooting, showing the elevated deck and side entrance. (Michael Dorgan/Fox News Digital)

The Ring video is time-stamped at 4:24 p.m. on Aug. 26 — just one day before the attack at Annunciation School.

"It was gone by Wednesday. It was not there at all," neighbor Brianna Seidl told Fox News Digital. The vehicle was later found abandoned outside the church with a door left open.

Seidl said that neighbors had no idea that the house was related to the shooting until Friday, when a search warrant became public, revealing that investigators were hunting for firearms, explosives, and written manifestos. Court filings confirm they seized tactical gear, digital storage devices and documents from the St. Louis Park rental, although no weapons were listed.

Robin Westman driver's license photo

An undated driver’s license photo shows Robin M. Westman, 23, identified by police as the gunman who opened fire during a Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. Westman’s identity in the photo was confirmed by two Fox News sources. (Obtained by Fox News)

Neighbors said they saw law enforcement leaving with boxes. 

"It’s still kind of in the processing stage, you know. The gravity kind of starts to hit when you think about our location, you know, library, parks, school," Seidl said. "The owner of the house was really compliant, opened the door right up for them… from what I saw, he was never detained. And he just kind of let the officers do whatever they had to do."

Seidl said that she never had any interactions with Westman but saw him rollerblading on the street before.

Robin Westman in a Youtube video

Screenshots from a YouTube video posted by Robin M. Westman, 23, show the suspect police identified as the gunman in the Aug. 27, 2025, Minneapolis church school shooting. (Obtained by Fox News)

"Never met Robin, no interactions, she didn’t live here very long," Seidl said, adding that the community is in a state of shock.

Several neighbors, including Eliane Lardell, who has lived on the street for 50 years, described the landlord as "very nice" and were unsure if Westman was a friend of the landlord or if it was simply a rental relationship.

Fox News Digital was unable to get in contact with the landlord. It remains unclear as to who was living with Westman in the house at the time of the shooting.

The entire 1,684-square-foot house was listed this summer for rent at $3,500 per month, available from July 1.

WATCH: New details emerge on Minneapolis school shooter’s life

New details emerge on Minneapolis school shooter’s life Video

"The large deck is perfect for gatherings with trees for summer privacy and a spacious feeling," an advertisement reads. "The corner lot offers a small fenced garden for pets or children and larger open yard."

The house, built in 1972, has a modest-looking interior with a split-entry layout and a white-tiled kitchen with classic appliances. It also has hardwood floors in other areas and a finished daylight basement, per the advertisement.

In Westman’s video, it appears he briefly steps out of the second-floor bedroom and into the open-plan area. 

"Scibbidy, Scibbidy," Westman riffs maniacally before showing his vape and saying, "I didn't ask for life. You didn't ask for death. I'll make my own f---ing stars," before walking back into the bedroom.

Neighbors said they were shaken to learn that the killer had been plotting his crimes there undetected, raising questions about whether anyone had noticed the cache of weapons building up inside the rental.

Exterior of a two-story split-level house with beige siding and red deck in St. Louis Park, where Robin Westman was believed to have stayed.

The St. Louis Park rental house where suspected Annunciation School shooter Robin Westman is believed to have stayed in the weeks before Wednesday’s attack. (Michael Dorgan/Fox News Digital)

"We saw a lot of cars coming and going, but I really didn't see a lot of people," Lardell told Fox News Digital. "It's so extremely quiet, and I don't know when we've ever had a questionable incident. We've lived here 50 years, so nothing has ever happened. It's quiet. So, with this happening, it's just concerning."

Her shock deepened when she thought about the school itself, a place woven into the community.

"But it is so heartbreaking. I think this shooting got to me really pretty bad," Lardell said. "I mean, these children are sitting in mass in their pews praying. … And he went there. He went to that school."

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
