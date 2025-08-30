Haunting footage shows suburban Minneapolis home where trans gunman plotted school attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Haunting new footage reveals the two-story house on a leafy corner where Robin Westman is believed to have stockpiled weapons and plotted Wednesday’s horrific attack on Annunciation School — while a Ring camera image exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital shows his van parked outside the house a day before the mass shooting.

The four-bedroom detached home in the city's St. Louis Park neighborhood appeared unoccupied and sits behind a small front lawn with mature trees, overgrown hedges, a disconnected doorbell, and a single porch light left on.

An upstairs front window — believed to be the room where Westman stayed — was opened as neighbors recalled how their normally quiet street was upended Wednesday, when police swarmed the property hours after the deadly attack that left two children dead and 18 others injured. Westman killed himself at the school.

It’s the same address that Westman’s father told police his son, who identified as a trans woman, had recently moved into "with a friend" after splitting from a romantic partner, according to a search warrant executed on the house Thursday.

Neighbors in St. Louis Park said Westman hadn’t lived there for long, with speculation ranging from just two weeks ago to since the start of the summer. Prior to that, Westman was living with his unidentified ex at an apartment complex in Richfield, which police also searched along with his father’s house in Diamond Lake.

On the morning of the massacre, an erratic-acting Westman posted a disturbing video of himself displaying an arsenal of firearms, magazines and ammunition adorned with extremist writings.

Investigators have not previously revealed where or when that video was taken, but footage from the clip appears to match the interior of an online rental listing for the St. Louis Park house.

In the clip, Westman can also be heard giggling and singing the word "tomorrow" in the unmistakable tone of the musical "Annie," suggesting it may have been recorded on Tuesday.

Eerily, a neighbor’s Ring doorbell footage shows what appears to be Westman’s van parked outside the house on Tuesday. Police said that Westman used a Ram ProMaster City van registered to his father to get to the school to carry out the horrific shooting.

The Ring video is time-stamped at 4:24 p.m. on Aug. 26 — just one day before the attack at Annunciation School.

"It was gone by Wednesday. It was not there at all," neighbor Brianna Seidl told Fox News Digital. The vehicle was later found abandoned outside the church with a door left open.

Seidl said that neighbors had no idea that the house was related to the shooting until Friday, when a search warrant became public, revealing that investigators were hunting for firearms, explosives, and written manifestos. Court filings confirm they seized tactical gear, digital storage devices and documents from the St. Louis Park rental, although no weapons were listed.

Neighbors said they saw law enforcement leaving with boxes.

"It’s still kind of in the processing stage, you know. The gravity kind of starts to hit when you think about our location, you know, library, parks, school," Seidl said. "The owner of the house was really compliant, opened the door right up for them… from what I saw, he was never detained. And he just kind of let the officers do whatever they had to do."

Seidl said that she never had any interactions with Westman but saw him rollerblading on the street before.

"Never met Robin, no interactions, she didn’t live here very long," Seidl said, adding that the community is in a state of shock.

Several neighbors, including Eliane Lardell, who has lived on the street for 50 years, described the landlord as "very nice" and were unsure if Westman was a friend of the landlord or if it was simply a rental relationship.

Fox News Digital was unable to get in contact with the landlord. It remains unclear as to who was living with Westman in the house at the time of the shooting.

The entire 1,684-square-foot house was listed this summer for rent at $3,500 per month, available from July 1.

"The large deck is perfect for gatherings with trees for summer privacy and a spacious feeling," an advertisement reads. "The corner lot offers a small fenced garden for pets or children and larger open yard."

The house, built in 1972, has a modest-looking interior with a split-entry layout and a white-tiled kitchen with classic appliances. It also has hardwood floors in other areas and a finished daylight basement, per the advertisement.

In Westman’s video, it appears he briefly steps out of the second-floor bedroom and into the open-plan area.

"Scibbidy, Scibbidy," Westman riffs maniacally before showing his vape and saying, "I didn't ask for life. You didn't ask for death. I'll make my own f---ing stars," before walking back into the bedroom.

Neighbors said they were shaken to learn that the killer had been plotting his crimes there undetected, raising questions about whether anyone had noticed the cache of weapons building up inside the rental.

"We saw a lot of cars coming and going, but I really didn't see a lot of people," Lardell told Fox News Digital. "It's so extremely quiet, and I don't know when we've ever had a questionable incident. We've lived here 50 years, so nothing has ever happened. It's quiet. So, with this happening, it's just concerning."

Her shock deepened when she thought about the school itself, a place woven into the community.

"But it is so heartbreaking. I think this shooting got to me really pretty bad," Lardell said. "I mean, these children are sitting in mass in their pews praying. … And he went there. He went to that school."