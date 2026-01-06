Harvard dean removed after anti-White, anti-police social media posts resurfaced

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOT A SCOOP ON CAMPUS? SEND US A TIP HERE

A Harvard University dean has been removed after a student-run news outlet exposed social media posts slamming Whiteness, police and advocating for looting and rioting.

Gregory Davis, the former Dunster House Allston Burr resident dean, found himself in the hot seat after a Harvard student-run news outlet called Yard Report resurfaced the problematic posts. Davis was on leave last semester for reasons unrelated to the controversy.

While Harvard did not confirm that Davis was removed for the inflammatory posts, Fox News Digital obtained the text from an email sent by the faculty deans of Dunster House confirming Davis' removal.

"We are writing to confirm that Gregory Davis is no longer serving as the Allston Burr Resident Dean of Dunster House, effective today," the email said. "We thank Gregory for serving in this role and wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors."

40-YEAR HARVARD PROFESSOR PENS SCATHING PIECE ON SCHOOL'S 'EXCLUSION OF WHITE MALES,' ANTI-WESTERN TRENDS

The email message also announced that Emilie Raymer, who served as interim dean during Davis' absence, would take over the role full time.

"We look forward to seeing everyone again in the coming weeks," the email said. "As always, we welcome hearing from you on any issues affecting the Dunster community."

The posts in question were made between 2019 and 2024, mostly on X but also on Instagram. Davis became the dean of the dormitory in 2024.

HARVARD ALUM BLASTS DEI POLICIES AFTER 'WOKE' VALUES DRIVE LONGTIME PROFESSOR'S EXIT

"It’s almost like Whiteness is a self-destructive ideology that annihilates everyone around it. By design," he said on X in 2019.

During 2020, when tensions between police and left-wing rioters reached a fever pitch after George Floyd was killed, Davis slammed police.

"You should ask your cop friends to resign since they’re racist and evil," he said on X at the time.

As rioters and looters wreaked havoc in major metropolitan areas nationwide, Davis defended the chaos.

"Something to keep in mind: rioting and looting are parts of democracy just like voting and marching," he said on X. "The people WILL be heard."

In the same year, around the time President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Davis said on X that he didn't blame people who wished Trump ill. He followed that post with a second, captioned "But also, f--- that guy," attaching a meme that said "If he dies, he dies."

STATE DEPARTMENT PROPOSING CUTTING RESEARCH TIES WITH DOZENS OF UNIVERSITIES OVER DEI HIRING PRACTICES: REPORT

Just before Davis accepted his role as dean of the Dunster House in 2024, he made a post about Pride Month on Instagram.

"Wishing everyone a great Pride. Remember to love each other and hate the police," the post said.

When confronted with the posts, Davis wrote to Dunster House residents in an email about the scandal, which was obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Recently, some media organizations have inquired regarding comments that I made on my personal social media accounts prior to my start in the Resident Dean role," he wrote. "These posts do not reflect my current thinking or beliefs. I deeply appreciate the responsibility inherent in the Resident Dean role and I value the trust that individuals have placed in me. I regret if my statements have any negative impact on the Dunster community."

"Since becoming the Allston Burr Resident Dean, I have worked hard to ensure that Dunster House is a welcoming, warm and supportive space for all of its members," the message continued. "That continues to be the guiding force of my work today. As events outside of Harvard have affected our House and me personally, my commitment to each of you, our students, has not wavered. In my role, I have enjoyed the opportunity to work collaboratively with members of HUPD and other colleagues across campus. I respect the work they do to support our community."

Davis did not return a request for comment.