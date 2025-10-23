Harvard dean claimed Whiteness is ‘self-destructive,’ told police to resign for being ‘evil’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Harvard University resident dean made a series of inflammatory social media posts over several years before his appointment, attacking police, White people and conservatives, in addition to defending threats against President Donald Trump, according to a new report.

The posts, unearthed by Yard Report and featured in The Harvard Salient, a student-run conservative journal, showed Gregory Davis, the Allston Burr Resident Dean at Harvard, repeatedly making comments critical of White people and law enforcement while defending rioting and looting.

Davis, who was previously a resident tutor and became a dean in 2024 according to his LinkedIn profile, posted on X in 2019, "It’s almost like Whiteness is a self-destructive ideology that annihilates everyone around it. By design."

In his role as Dunster House Allston Burr Resident Dean, Davis serves as a primary liaison for students seeking academic and wellness support.

In 2020, Davis wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "You should ask your cop friends to resign since they’re racist and evil," according to screenshots from the Sailent.

Another post from 2020 read, "Something to keep in mind: rioting and looting are parts of democracy just like voting and marching. The people WILL be heard."

At the time Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, he wrote he didn't blame "people wishing Trump ill." He later wrote "f--- that guy" and posted a Rocky IV gif of Ivan Drago saying, "If he dies, he dies."

A 2021 X post read, "Rush Limbaugh is dead. Just as important: the Smucker’s Natural was on sale at Safeway."

An Instagram post from June 8, 2024, just weeks before Davis said he assumed his role as dean in July 2024, read, "Wishing everyone a great Pride. Remember to love each other and hate the police."

On his official Harvard bio page, Davis describes himself as "a Black, queer, neurodivergent (ADHD), first-generation, public school graduate from Detroit."

He received his master's degree in psychology from Harvard in 2016 and a doctorate in philosophy and African-American/Black Studies in 2020.

Davis began his new role as a resident dean in July 2024.

In an email shared with Fox News Digital and signed by Shirley and Taeku Lee, a married couple who are Dunster House Faculty Deans, the deans wrote, "We are writing to share a letter with you from our Resident Dean Gregory Davis about some recent reporting from campus media. As you know, Dean Davis has been on leave for the semester, and as such, we are sharing this message with you on his behalf."

They added that they want "to reaffirm that Dunster House is a community that welcomes all members. That continues to be our commitment to our students. If you have any questions or comments regarding Gregory’s letter, please do not hesitate to reach out to the two of us, to our Interim Resident Dean Emilie Raymer, or a tutor you feel comfortable reaching out to. As your faculty deans, our door is always open."

In another email shared by Harvard with Fox News Digital, Davis wrote, "Recently, some media organizations have inquired regarding comments that I made on my personal social media accounts prior to my start in the Resident Dean role. These posts do not reflect my current thinking or beliefs. I deeply appreciate the responsibility inherent in the Resident Dean role and I value the trust that individuals have placed in me. I regret if my statements have any negative impact on the Dunster community."

Davis added, "Since becoming the Allston Burr Resident Dean, I have worked hard to ensure that Dunster House is a welcoming, warm and supportive space for all of its members. That continues to be the guiding force of my work today. As events outside of Harvard have affected our House and me personally, my commitment to each of you, our students, has not wavered. In my role, I have enjoyed the opportunity to work collaboratively with members of HUPD and other colleagues across campus. I respect the work they do to support our community."

