Halloween night violent crime erupts across nation

Halloween night saw real-life violence sweep across the country, as shootings impacted teenage partygoers and even children out the evening that traditionally has trick-or-treaters go door to door.

In Kansas City, Kansas, at least eight people were shot, including one fatally, at a private house party Monday night.

When some unknown people arrived at the residence located in the 1600 block of South 50th Street and were asked to leave, the suspects opened fire before they fled the scene, Kansas City Police Chief Karl Oakman said, according to KMBC.

The gunfire erupted around 9:07 p.m., reportedly while between 70 and 100 people, many of whom were high school age, were attending the party.

CHICAGO MASS SHOOTING: SEVERAL CHILDREN AMONG AT LEAST 14 INJURED IN DRIVE-BY ON CITY'S WEST SIDE

No arrests were immediately announced. When officers responded to the shots fired call, they discovered a deceased party on the scene from an apparent gunshot, and several others injured were transported to area hospitals, police said in a press release.

At least two of the others wounded were reportedly in critical condition.

"This is very unfortunate. This stuff in the community has to stop. There's far too many guns out here. This was a party with high-school-age students. Like I said, everyone has guns now. We need to be smarter than this," Oakman said. "It's disturbing. It's unacceptable the number of people who are out here with guns. Regardless of what the situation is, we need to figure out how to manage our anger. Shooting people, taking the lives of people is not the answer. I mean, it's just ridiculous. We have to figure out how to resolve conflict in a peaceful way."

Police said the incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Meanwhile, a drive-by shooting on a Chicago street corner left up to 14 people wounded and in various conditions between critical and non-life threatening.

MARYLAND FAMILY ORDERS PROP CASKET FOR HALLOWEEN PARTY, FINDS DEAD WOMAN'S BELONGINGS, INCLUDING HER ASHES

A 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old were among those shot, while the other victims were adults in their 30s, 40s and 50s, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said at a press conference.

According to street camera video, preliminarily, investigators believe a single vehicle pulled up to the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street in East Garfield Park and at least two shooters shot randomly into the crowd at about 9: 30 p.m.

The incident was over after a matter of just three seconds, Brown said.

SCARY MOVIES BASED ON, OR INSPIRED BY, TRUE STORIES

In addition to those shot, another individual was struck by a vehicle at the scene. Some of the people at the corner were gathered for a vigil or balloon release, but police are still looking into the motive.

No fatalities or arrests were immediately reported.

In Seattle, Washington, police are investigating after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting near Alki Beach on Monday night. At about 10:10 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near Alki Avenue Southwest and 62nd Avenue Southwest. Arriving officers found two 37-year-old victims — a man and a woman — with gunshot wounds. Seattle Fire Department medics responded and transported both victims to Harborview Medical Center. The man was in stable condition and the woman was in serious condition at the time of transport, police said.

The incident was a drive-by shooting, and the suspects reportedly fled the scene in a light-colored SUV. Officers interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene, including more than two dozen spent shell casings, police said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Philadelphia, three people were killed, and three others were injured in four separate shootings that unfolded across the city on Halloween afternoon into the night. Among those shot was a 47-year-old man contracted to help an elderly woman move items from her home. The worker was confronted by the suspect, who reportedly was angry over household items and trash outside and opened fire.