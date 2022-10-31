Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland family orders prop casket for Halloween party, finds dead woman’s belongings, including her ashes

The family who rented the casket shared their discovery on TikTok

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Baltimore family who ordered a prop casket for a Halloween party found a dead woman’s belongings inside, including what they suspected were her ashes. 

The Wozniak family said they had ordered the casket from Facebook Marketplace. After the discovery, the family took to TikTok to share the bizarre episode in the hopes of returning the items to the deceased woman’s family. 

A prop casket ordered by a Baltimore family for Halloween. 

A prop casket ordered by a Baltimore family for Halloween.  (WTTG)

In the video, a grandmother says the family found the ashes of Edith Crews, a 74-year-old community pastor who died in January of COVID-19

Other items found taped underneath the cardboard of the casket inside included Crews’ photograph, her death certificate, which had her social security number, and the George Washington University Hospital bracelet she wore, FOX 5 DC reported.  

HALLOWEEN ‘TRUNK-OR-TREAT’ EVENTS BECOME GROWING TREND AS SAFETY BECOMES TOP PRIORITY

The deceased woman’s granddaughter eventually came across the Wozniak’s TikTok video and showed her mom, Sabrina Jones. 

'The View' puts kid in Trump toilet Halloween costume Video

Jones told FOX 5 DC the discovery reignited the pain of losing her mother but was grateful that the Wozniaks kept the items and returned them to her family.  

Crews’ family said they had rented the casket through Freeman Funeral Services and that she was cremated after.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the company for comment. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 