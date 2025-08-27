Gunman who opened fire on Catholic school Mass identified and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Gunman who opened fire on Catholic school Mass identified

2. Governor warns Trump of 'response' if Trump deploys troops to Chicago

3. CDC director refuses to leave post after Trump admin announces her removal

BORDER BATTLE ABROAD – American tourist wounded in Germany condemns Europe’s ‘immigration problem.’ Continue reading …

TONE DEAF – Former Biden official faces backlash for attacking prayer after kids gunned down at Mass. Continue reading …

VISA OVERHAUL – Trump moves to end 'forever students' as foreign visa holders face new time limits. Continue reading …

HERO'S FINAL MISSION – Army sergeant who helped thousands of wounded warriors passes away at 40. Continue reading …

ROLL BACK – Cracker Barrel takes down pride website after pressure from activists. Continue reading …

CONTINENTAL SHIFT – Trump's bold Africa play could push back on China, Russia and Islamic terrorists. Continue reading …

FUNDING SHOWDOWN – Biden-appointed judge orders Trump to pay billions as legal battle heats up. Continue reading …

UNION PUSH BACK – Striking workers demand company block federal agents from entering without warrant. Continue reading …

‘SHAME!’ – Protesters drown out Collins as Democrat challenger gains traction. Continue reading …

TOTAL 180 – DC mayor changes tune, credits Trump's crackdown for sharp drop in city crime. Continue reading …

SAFETY FIRST – Trump has 'upper hand' on Democrats in crime debate, MSNBC guest admits. Continue reading …

PRESIDENTIAL PUPPET – Democratic senator admits he was 'naive' about Biden, says staff controlled him. Continue reading …

CASH CRISIS – Kamala Harris fundraising events have reportedly been a flop to help raise money for DNC. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: President Trump and the Posse Comitatus Act. Continue reading …

CLAY TRAVIS – NFL end zones go woke but something else belongs there instead. Continue reading …

SHOWSTOPPER – Country star walks off stage after fans cross the line at concert. Continue reading …

UNEXPECTED RELIEF – Weight-loss drugs could reduce symptoms of painful skin condition. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on melon meccas and revolutionary roots. Take the quiz here …

STONE SECRET – 'Very unusual' ancient head with eerie smile unearthed by archaeology student. Continue reading …

HIGH RISK – FDA approves new COVID shot for one group only. See video …

SCOTT BROWN – The Democratic Party is just an anti-Trump movement. See video …

SAGE STEELE – While the Left blames guns, let's focus on this. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













