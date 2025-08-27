Kamala Harris fundraising events have been a flop to help raise money for DNC: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' fundraising events for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have fallen short, according to Axios, as the DNC has continued to pay off the former presidential nominee's campaign expenses.

Harris allowed the DNC to use her email list to help raise funds, according to Axios. She has also reportedly held a few small fundraising events.

"But the total money raised from the events has been disappointing," Axios reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

After Harris lost to President Donald Trump in 2024, top Democrats expressed concern about potential campaign debt.

"How do you raise a historic amount of money and not win a single swing state?" one Harris aide told Axios in November, following the election loss. "The honest answer is: I don't know. It seems we lost the national narrative, and that's what we need to diagnose."

Axios reported that some Democrats are frustrated the campaign spent $1.5 billion during her 107-day election effort.

"The vice president has collaborated closely with the DNC to manage campaign expenses and expand our base of grassroots donors. She remains fully committed to strengthening the party and helping return Democrats to power," former Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon told Axios.

Harris’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The DNC has spent more than $15 million paying off Harris' 2024 election campaign debt in the first few months of 2025, Axios reported. Some Democratic donors are also hesitant to give to the DNC as they look ahead to the midterms.

Over the past six months, the DNC has given $548,050 to a charter flight company, $2.1 million to a media production company and $237,201 to a law firm on behalf of Harris' campaign, according to Axios.

The Democratic National Convention on August 15, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

Harris' allies are reportedly placing blame on DNC chair Ken Martin, arguing he is not fully focused on fundraising.