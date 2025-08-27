Pritzker says 'action will be met with a response' after Trump threatens to send National Guard to Chicago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Illinois' Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said the state "will not stand idly by" if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to deploy the National Guard to Chicago to respond to crime in the Windy City.

"Unlike Donald Trump, we keep our promises," the governor wrote Wednesday on X. "We will not stand idly by if he decides to send the National Guard to intimidate Chicagoans."

"Action will be met with a response," he continued.

Pritzker's comments are just the latest in his recent feud with Trump, as the federal government weighs whether to send troops to Chicago.

Last week, the governor said there is no crime emergency in Chicago and Trump is "attempting to manufacture a crisis, politicize Americans who serve in uniform, and continue abusing his power to distract from the pain he is causing working families."

"The safety of the people of Illinois is always my top priority," Pritzker said on Saturday. "There is no emergency that warrants the President of the United States federalizing the Illinois National Guard, deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active duty military within our own borders. We will continue to follow the law, stand up for the sovereignty of our state, and protect the people of Illinois."

On Monday, Pritzker said the potential federal deployment is "unconstitutional" and "un-American."

"Donald Trump wants to use the military to occupy a U.S. city, punish its dissidents and score political points," he said. "If this were happening in any other country, we would have no trouble calling it what it is — a dangerous power grab."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, also a Democrat, has cited data showing that violent crime has declined in the last year, including homicides and robberies dipping by more than 30%, and shootings dropping by nearly 40%. Although, crime is still up compared to 2021, according to statistics posted by Chicago police.

"The problem with the President's approach is that it is uncoordinated, uncalled for, and unsound," Johnson said on Friday. "Unlawfully deploying the National Guard to Chicago has the potential to inflame tensions between residents and law enforcement when we know that trust between police and residents is foundational to building safer communities."

"When we fight back against tyranny, the people united will always prevail," the mayor later said.

Other Illinois leaders have also made criticisms of the potential move to send troops to Chicago.

Trump responded to Pritzker and Johnson on Tuesday, writing in a social media post that the governor is "incompetent" and the mayor is "no better."

"A really DEADLY weekend in Chicago," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "6 DEAD, 27 HURT IN CRIME SPREES ALLOVER THE CITY. Panic stricken Governor Pritzker says that crime is under control, when in fact it is just the opposite. He is an incompetent Governor who should call me for HELP. Mayor Johnson is no better. Make Chicago Great Again!"

This comes after Trump's move to boost the presence of federal law enforcement in Washington, D.C., in an attempt to reduce crime.

Hundreds of federal agents and National Guard troops have been deployed to the streets of D.C. as part of the federal takeover of the district.