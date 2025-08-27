Who is the suspect in the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are responding to a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday, with reports of two children killed and 17 people injured.

The suspected shooter of a group of Minneapolis Catholic school students at morning Mass Wednesday has been identified as Robert or Robin Westman, according to law enforcement sources.

The sources said the shooter may have used both names.

Court records show that a Minneapolis juvenile named Robert Westman had their name legally changed to Robin in 2019.

Robin M. Westman was previously known as Robert Paul Westman, according to court document filed by a mother named Mary Grace Westman.

"Minor child [redacted] identifies as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification," she wrote at the time.

The name Mary Grace Westman also appeared on the school's Facebook feed in 2021 -- identified as the parish secretary ahead of her retirement party.

She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Disturbing videos posted by a person using the name Robin Westman were deleted from YouTube after the shooting, showing handwritten pages of a notebook, weapons with messages painted on them, and commentary from whoever filmed them. The clips' authenticity has not been confirmed by authorities.

The attack took place at Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday morning, but police have not identified any of the victims. They said two children were killed. Authorities said the shooter committed suicide after the act.

Ten victims were taken to Hennepen Healthcare, which said it had received one adult and six children in critical condition and another adult and two more children with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the attacker was a male dressed in black and carrying a black rifle.

The suspect's relationship to the school is also unknown, and it has not been confirmed whether the suspect had any connection with one of the students or staff.

The Children’s Minnesota Hospital said six children are being treated after the shooting. The hospital would not share details about the patients out of respect for them and their loved ones.

Police said 17 people were injured, including 14 children. Two of the 17 people injured are in critical condition.

President Donald Trump and other federal and state leaders have already remarked on the shooting. Trump confirmed that the FBI has launched an investigation.

The Minneapolis Police Department shared a message from the city of Minneapolis confirming "there is no active threat to the community at this time" and "the shooter is contained."

