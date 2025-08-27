Trump salutes Sgt. Michael Verardo, wounded Afghanistan veteran who inspired Independence Fund’s trackchairs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is honoring Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Verardo, one of the most catastrophically wounded heroes of the Afghanistan war and a Purple Heart recipient, who passed away at age 40 on Tuesday due to complications from injuries sustained on the battlefield.



Trump praised Verardo in a Truth Social post as "a true American Hero" whose courage and sacrifice "will forever inspire us."

Verardo’s story was not only one of sacrifice for his nation but also of lasting impact. His courage in the face of devastating injuries, and the determination of his wife, Sarah, led to the creation of the Independence Fund's Trackchair Initiative for wounded veterans.



With the support of Fox News viewers, more than 2,000 all-terrain Trackchairs were delivered to double, triple, and quadruple amputees, the Independence Fund has said. The initiative gave freedom back to wounded veterans of Iraq, Afghanistan, and even Vietnam, allowing them to hunt, fish, and go off-road with their families.



On April 24, 2010, while serving in Afghanistan’s Arghandab River Valley, Verardo stepped on an IED.



The blast claimed his left leg, left his arm badly damaged, caused severe burns, and inflicted a traumatic brain injury. He flatlined multiple times but survived thanks to medical care and sheer grit. He later explained why he marked April 24 each year as his "Alive Day," saying he chose to focus not on what he lost, but "on what I have."

Over the next four years, Verardo endured 120 surgeries at Walter Reed and Brooke Army Medical Center. In 2013 he married his high school sweetheart, Sarah Conklin, who had stood by him through his recovery.



At their wedding, Verardo said simply of his bride: "I’ve loved her as long as I’ve known her." The couple went on to raise three daughters together.



Sarah has long spoken about the unseen challenges her husband carried after the blast. "He had poly-trauma, meaning multiple systems suffered catastrophic injury," she explained in an interview with the Providence Journal, noting that his recovery was never a straight line. "Wearing our nation’s uniform was the honor of his lifetime, and caring for him is the honor of mine," she said in the same interview.



Sarah wrote of her husband in a touching Instagram post shared on Wednesday, "It was the honor of my lifetime to be his wife. His person. My heart is broken. He fought the good fight every single day and gave us everything he had. I promised him that I will forever do relentless good in his honor."

North Carolina honored Verardo by declaring April 24 as Wounded Heroes Day. Despite ongoing medical challenges and cognitive difficulties in later years, he remained an example of perseverance and resilience to all who knew him.



Sarah often emphasized that triumph took many forms: "Some amputees run races on prosthetics, but with others, a victory is simply making it through another day. I consider both equally inspiring."

As CEO of the Independence Fund, Sarah transformed their personal battle into a national movement. She helped launch the Trackchair initiative in partnership with Fox News and its viewers, raising millions of dollars and changing lives. The program later expanded to include Vietnam veterans, ensuring earlier generations of heroes were honored and supported.

"We honor the extraordinary life and service of Retired U.S. Army Sergeant Michael Verardo, a true American Hero, who gave everything for our Nation," President Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.



"After suffering catastrophic injuries from an IED in Afghanistan on April 24, 2010, Michael endured 120 surgeries with unwavering Courage, and the strong support of his incredible wife, Sarah, and three beautiful daughters. Sarah’s tireless advocacy for Wounded Warriors and Military Families exemplifies the Spirit of America. Michael's Legacy of Resilience, and Sarah's Selfless Dedication, will forever inspire us. Brave Patriots like Michael, and their families, will never be forgotten. We will cherish them in our hearts, forever!"

Michael Verardo will be laid to rest with full military honors on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Weddington Methodist Church in North Carolina, according to his family. The community is invited to attend and honor his sacrifice.



His legacy lives on in every wounded veteran who regained independence through a Trackchair, in every family strengthened by the Independence Fund and in the enduring gratitude of a nation.



Though his battle is over, his story will continue to inspire Americans to honor their heroes not just on the battlefield but in the long journey of recovery.