Philadelphia
Published

Gunman in Philadelphia opens fire on victim in broad daylight ambush, video shows

Unknown gunman fired two semi-automatic handguns at victim, police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Philadelphia police searching for gunman in broad daylight ambush Video

Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who ambushed a victim on a street corner Thursday, authorities said.

A man wielding two semi-automatic handguns ran up to a victim and fired a spray of bullets in a broad daylight ambush in Philadelphia last week, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before noon Thursday on the 1800 block of E. Clementine Street, Philadelphia police said.

Police released surveillance video showing the male victim standing on the corner of Clementine Street and Kensington Avenue when the unknown suspect in a hoodie and face mask dashes from across the street.

Police said the suspect struck the victim multiple times.

Police said the suspect struck the victim multiple times. (Philadelphia Police Department)

The suspect is seen holding two semi-automatic handguns, one of which had an extended magazine, according to authorities. He fires the handguns simultaneously, striking the victim multiple times. 

The suspect fired two semi-automatic handguns, one of which had an extended magazine, police said. (Philadelphia Police Department)

He was treated at Temple Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Black male with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with designs across the chest and down both arms, black pants and black or dark blue "New Balance" sneakers with white soles.

Police described the suspect as a Black male with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with designs across the chest and down both arms, black pants and black or dark blue "New Balance" sneakers with white soles. (Philadelphia Police Department)

Through May 1, there have been 1,308 citywide shooting incidents year-to-date, a 5.48% increase compared to the 1,240 reported shootings during the same period last year, according to Philadelphia police data.

The number of shooting victims also rose 3.74% year-to-date, with 694 victims so far this year compared to the 669 reported during the same period in 2021, according to police statistics.