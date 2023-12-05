Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina

Grieving South Carolina groom whose bride killed hours after wedding battles mother-in-law over estate: report

Samantha Miller, 34, was killed by an alleged drunken driver on April 28 as she was leaving her wedding reception in Folly Beach in a golf cart

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The groom whose bride was killed by a South Carolina suspected drunken driver on their wedding night is now embattled in a legal fight with his mother-in-law over control of his deceased wife's estate.  

Lisa Miller, mother of 34-year-old Samantha Miller, is even contesting the hours-old marriage between her daughter and Aric Hutchinson, the Post and Courier reported. The bride was killed in April when their golf cart was struck as they left their Folly Beach wedding reception. 

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, of New Jersey, told police she drank a shot of tequila and one beer about an hour before the horrifying April 28 collision. Komoroski allegedly slammed her gray Toyota rental into the couple's golf cart while traveling 65 mph – twice the legal limit on the island near Charleston.

MOTHER OF SOUTH CAROLINA BRIDE KILLED IN WEDDING CRASH LASHES OUT AT ACCUSED DRUNK DRIVER

The bride and groom smile joyfully in a portrait next to a picture of the bride's mother.

Lisa Miller, left, slammed the alleged drunken driver, Jamie Komoroski, who killed bride Samantha Miller and seriously injured groom Aric Hutchinson on their wedding night. (Fox News Digital/GoFundMe)

Months after the tragedy, Lisa Miller filed a petition to remove Hutchinson as the personal representative of her daughter's estate. She claims her daughter would have wanted her to get a share of the inheritance. 

"Aric and I agreed several times that Sam would want us to do everything together given we’re the two most important people in her life," she told the newspaper. "I never wanted to challenge the validity of the marriage. I never wanted to dishonor Sam. But I feel like Aric is dishonoring my daughter in going against her wishes."

Hutchinson's attorney told the paper that his client has been "more than generous" with his mother-in-law. 

SOUTH CAROLINA GROOM PLANNING BRIDE'S FUNERAL AFTER TRAGIC WEDDING DAY CRASH

Mother and sister of South Carolina bride killed on her wedding night by alleged drunken driver speak to Fox News Digital Video

"She has repaid him by threatening to bring a frivolous challenge to the validity of his marriage to Sam," attorney Patrick Wooten, said. "One would hope that Ms. Miller would have too much respect for her own daughter to do that."

After praising her son-in-law following her daughter's death, Miller said she was alarmed at the speed with which Hutchison moved to cash in on the tragedy, the report said. 

His lawyers said he has offered Miller half of any recovery in a wrongful death lawsuit if she stopped challenging the validity of the marriage. 

"Aric has made this settlement offer not because Lisa Miller had a valid legal claim — she does not — but rather because he is a generous person and, of course, would prefer to avoid painful, public litigation over the validity of his marriage to Sam," Wooten said.

Jamie Komoroski in a white bikini beside a photo of her and her friends drinking wine.

Jamie Komoroski, left, in a photo posted to Instagram one week before she allegedly killed newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson. On right, Komoroski is pictured holding a wine bottle with friends. (Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miller's attorney, Jerry Meechan, said her "main reason to intervene is to protect the Estate of Samantha Miller and all of its rightful heirs. There is no reason to rush the process and cloak [it] in secrecy," he claimed. "This was a money grab from minute one."

Komoroski is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of felony driving under the influence. A wrongful death lawsuit names her and four bars accused of over-serving Komoroski on the night she allegedly drove drunk.

Fox News Digital's Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.