Boy in North Carolina sells fresh eggs to bakery: 'He is saving me money and helping,' says owner

Courtney Johnson and Rylen Robbins joined 'Fox & Friends' to talk about how they're helping each other

Deirdre Reilly
By Deirdre Reilly | Fox News
North Carolina bakery relies on kid entrepreneur to help save on egg costs Video

North Carolina bakery relies on kid entrepreneur to help save on egg costs

Sweet Anna's Bakery owner Courtney Johnson turns to 11-year-old Rylen Robbins to buy eggs for her business as costs soar. 

An 11-year-old in North Carolina is supplying a local bakery with farm-fresh eggs, and both the bakery owner and the budding entrepreneur are benefiting from their agreement.

Courtney Johnson, owner of Sweet Anna’s Bakery in Dallas, North Carolina, appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Monday, February 6, along with 5th-grader Rylen Robbins, to explain how their "egg-cellent" business relationship began.

Johnson said she has watched prices go up for all ingredients she uses in her baking. She knows the Robbins family, she said — and has provided cakes and baked goods for their birthday and Christmas parties.

Rylen Robbins’ dad posted on social media that they had a surplus of eggs for sale, Johnson continued.

"He had posted that Rylen Robbins had some eggs, and egg prices just kept going up every week and I just couldn’t do it anymore, so I reached out and said, 'I will take as many as you can give me,’" she said. 

Robbins has 21 chickens. They produce "18 to 19" eggs a day, he said.

The family started getting "too many eggs" from their chickens, Robbins also said.

He added, "We came up with the bright idea to start selling them."

Robbins’ eggs are a welcome relief to Johnson, who has been struggling with high ingredient prices.

(Johnson said she used to pay $2.42 for five dozen eggs — now prices are up to as high as $6 or $7 per dozen, she noted.)

"The highest I’ve seen [eggs] has been about $6 to $7 a dozen. They have started to come down, but he [Robbins] is cheaper at three dollars a dozen."

A year and a half ago, Johnson was paying $2.42 for five dozen eggs, she said.

Asked if she's had to raise her prices in response, Johnson said, "We did go up. I’m trying not to …. I’m trying my best to find other ways to cut costs."

One answer, in part, has been Robbins’ fresh eggs for sale.

"He is saving me some money and helping, and I love helping him, so thank you so much, Rylen," Johnson said.

Robbins replied, "Thank you for making me money."

Robbins has dual goals of being "a firefighter and an NBA player" when he grows up, he said.

His drive comes from his "paw-paw" — his grandfather, he noted.

Deirdre Reilly is a senior editor in lifestyle with Fox News Digital. 