Good Samaritan helps 2 LAPD officers fend off armed man

A good Samaritan apparently helped two Los Angeles police officers fend off an allegedly armed man, according to local reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News that two police officers were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon radio call on Wednesday around 4 p.m. in the city's Westchester neighborhood when the suspect, Brandon Wheeler, allegedly attacked the officers, with a chain and padlock.

The officers used a stun gun, but that was not effective, and Wheeler allegedly struck both officers before they were able to pin him to the ground, the LAPD said.

An unidentified good Samaritan also intervened to help, according to Fox News' LA bureau, though the LAPD could not give any more information about the officers and the good Samaritan.

Officers were taken to the hospital with lacerations and head injuries after the encounter, according to the police department. Wheeler also was taken to the hospital after a stun gun prong was lodged in his hand.

Wheeler was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and was held on $180,000 bail.

The Pacific Community Police Station in Los Angeles did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.