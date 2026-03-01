Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

War With Iran

3 US service members killed, 5 seriously wounded in Iran operation

Others had minor injuries, CENTCOM says

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Bret Baier analyzes political ramifications of US, Israel strikes on Iran Video

Bret Baier analyzes political ramifications of US, Israel strikes on Iran

Bret Baier provides in-depth analysis of the political fallout from U.S. and Israels strikes on Iran, discussing President Trumps strategy, the role of Gulf Arab allies and intelligence leading to the decapitation strike.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three U.S. service members were killed and five others were seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday morning.

In addition, several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are in the process of being returned to duty, CENTCOM announced.

"The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified," CENTCOM said.

Smoke rising over Tehran

Smoke rises over the city center after an Israeli army launches 2nd wave of airstrikes on Iran on Saturday.  (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

Close modal

Continue