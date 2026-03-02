Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

War With Iran

US casualties rise to 6 following Iranian retaliation for massive strikes

CENTCOM confirmed six U.S. service members were killed in Iranian retaliatory strikes as the Pentagon deploys more troops to curb Tehran’s regional power

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Exiled Iranian crown prince on regime collapse after leader killed Video

Exiled Iranian crown prince on regime collapse after leader killed

Exiled Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi discusses the 'elimination' of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and 40 senior regime figures.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six American military service members have been killed amid Iran's retaliation over U.S. and Israeli attacks over the weekend, officials said Monday. 

The U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, said U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region. 

"Major combat operations continue. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification," a CENTCOM post on X states. 

CENTCOM reports more than 1,250 targets hit in ‘Operation Epic Fury’ Video

Following U.S. attacks that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran launched a series of strikes on U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arab, as well as against Israel. 

On Monday, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said more U.S. troops were headed toward the Middle East amid escalations by Iran. 

DOZENS OF TOP IRANIAN REGIME OFFICIALS, SUPREME LEADER KILLED IN ISRAELI STRIKES

Navy jet on an aircraft carrier

A U.S. Navy fighter jet on an aircraft carrier. U.S. Central Command on Monday said six American military service members have been killed in Iranian strikes.  (U.S. Central Command)

The U.S. mission in Iran, Caine said, is to "prevent Iran from (the) ability to project power outside its borders."

War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the mission is to prevent Tehran from producing a nuclear weapon, as well as destroying some of its military capabilities.

Over the weekend, Iran had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman where it has disrupted commercial shipping, CENTCOM said, but that number declined to zero by Monday.

US, Israel strike Iran: Ayatollah Khamenei, 40 top Iranian leaders killed Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The Iranian regime has harassed and attacked international shipping in the Gulf of Oman for decades. Those days are over," it said. "Freedom of maritime navigation has underpinned American and global economic prosperity for more than 80 years. U.S. forces will continue to defend it." 

Related Article

Tomahawks, B-2 stealth bombers and attack drones pound over 1,000 Iranian targets in 24-hour blitz
Tomahawks, B-2 stealth bombers and attack drones pound over 1,000 Iranian targets in 24-hour blitz

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue