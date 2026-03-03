Pentagon identifies four soldiers killed in March 1 drone strike during Kuwait military operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of War on Monday identified four of the six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in a March 1 drone attack in Kuwait while supporting Operation Epic Fury, as officials said the incident remains under investigation.

The soldiers were killed at the Port of Shuaiba during what officials described as an unmanned aircraft system attack. All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa, which provides logistical and operational support to U.S. forces overseas.

The fallen service members were identified as Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Lakeland, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of Des Moines, Iowa. Two additional soldiers killed in the attack have not yet been publicly identified.

Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command, said the loss is deeply felt across the force.

"We honor our fallen Heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation. Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten."

Officials said the soldiers were supporting operations in the region when the drone strike occurred.

Khork enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 as a Multiple Launch Rocket System / Fire Direction Specialist before commissioning as a Military Police officer in the Army Reserve in 2014. He deployed to Saudi Arabia in 2018, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2021 and Poland in 2024. His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 10 Year Device and "M" Device.

Amor joined the National Guard in 2005 as an Automated Logistics Specialist and transferred to the Army Reserve the following year. She deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019 and earned multiple commendations, including the Army Commendation Medal and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with "M" Device.

Tietjens entered the Army Reserve in 2006 as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and completed two deployments to Kuwait, in 2009 and 2019. His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said on X that he was heartbroken to learn of Tietjens’ death.

"A native of Bellevue, he dedicated his life to defending our country and protecting the freedoms we hold dear," Bacon wrote. "No words can fully express the sorrow his family and friends are enduring during this unimaginable loss.

"Angie and I are praying for their healing and comfort in the days ahead. We also extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of Capt. Cody Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, and Sgt. Declan Coady," he added. "These four soldiers are American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, and their courage and devotion to duty will never be forgotten."

The youngest of the four identified soldiers, Coady enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2023 as an Army Information Technology Specialist and was posthumously promoted from specialist to sergeant. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Overseas Service Ribbon.

Iowa gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand also issued a statement.

"Iowa: please join me in praying for Declan Coady, a 20-year-old Army Reservist and Drake student, who was one of the lives lost among the escalating conflict in the Middle East," the statement read. "Join me in also praying for his family and loved ones, and for all the communities he was part of, and thanking him for his service and ultimate sacrifice."

Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine, Commanding General of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, said the soldiers’ service reflected the highest ideals of the military.

"To the families and teammates of these Cactus Nation Soldiers: you have my deepest sympathy and my respect," Erskine said. "Our nation is kept safe by folks like these – brave men and women who put it all on the line every single day. They represent the heart of America. We will remember their names, their service, and their sacrifice."

