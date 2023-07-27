Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann's family seen at home for first time since police ended search

The suspected Gilgo Beach murderer's family returned to their New York home after police wrapped up their intense, 12-day search of the property.

Rex Heuermann's now-estranged wife Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce less than a week after his July 13 arrest, and their two children were seen back in their Massapequa Park home on Long Island Thursday morning.

They reportedly stayed at a hotel for nearly two weeks, as law enforcement tore up their home, including using excavators, searching for potential evidence.

"We have obtained a massive amount of material all of which has to be cataloged and analyzed," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said during a press conference Tuesday. "We won’t know what we have for quite some time."

GILGO BEACH SEARCH WARRANT WRAPS UP AT SUSPECT REX HEUERMANN'S HOUSE

Heuermann's family members were led into the home by someone believed to be a law enforcement officer.

There's been speculation that Heuermann may have killed in the house, which was his childhood home where he lived with his family for more than two decades.

GILGO BEACH MURDERS: THE INVESTIGATION IN PHOTOS

Tierney said on Tuesday, though, that the collected evidence "doesn't point one way or the other that someone was killed in the house."

Heuermann allegedly killed three of the "Gilgo Beach 4" victims: Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27.

He remains the prime suspect in the death of the fourth victim – 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes – whose remains they found near the other three on Gilgo Beach along Long Island's South Shore.

He has been charged with six counts of murder (first- and second-degree murder for each victim) and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Their home is about 15 miles from Gilgo Beach.

Police found Heuermann's alleged victims in December 2010 while they searched for a missing escort Shannan Gilbert.

By April 2011, they found the remains of at least six more victims in the area, which created one of New York's most infamous cold cases.

WATCH: REX HEUERMANN'S ARREST

Meanwhile, Heuermann remains in jail awaiting his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Aug. 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heuermann faces life in prison without parole if he's convicted.