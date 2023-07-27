Expand / Collapse search
Gilgo Beach Murders
Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann's family seen at home for first time since police ended search

Asa Ellerup, the wife of suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann, filed for divorce less than a week after his July 13 arrest

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
A general view of Rex Heuermann’s house in Massapequa Park Video

A general view of Rex Heuermann’s house in Massapequa Park

A general view of Rex Heuermann’s house in Massapequa Park, New York on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (MEGA for Fox News Digital) 

The suspected Gilgo Beach murderer's family returned to their New York home after police wrapped up their intense, 12-day search of the property.

Rex Heuermann's now-estranged wife Asa Ellerup, who filed for divorce less than a week after his July 13 arrest, and their two children were seen back in their Massapequa Park home on Long Island Thursday morning. 

They reportedly stayed at a hotel for nearly two weeks, as law enforcement tore up their home, including using excavators, searching for potential evidence.

"We have obtained a massive amount of material all of which has to be cataloged and analyzed," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said during a press conference Tuesday. "We won’t know what we have for quite some time." 

GILGO BEACH SEARCH WARRANT WRAPS UP AT SUSPECT REX HEUERMANN'S HOUSE

Asa Ellerup and Victoria Heuermann enter their home in Long Island

Asa Ellerup and Victoria Heuermann enter their home in Massapequa Park, New York on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ellerup’s husband, Rex Heuermann, is charged with six counts of murder relating to the bodies found in Gilgo Beach. (MEGA for Fox News Digital )

Asa Ellerup and Victoria Heuermann enter their home in Long Island

Asa Ellerup and Victoria Heuermann enter their home in Massapequa Park, New York on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ellerup’s husband, Rex Heuermann, is charged with six counts of murder relating to the bodies found in Gilgo Beach. (MEGA for Fox News Digital )

Police at Giglo Beach serial killer's house

Police search Rex Heuermann’s house in Massapequa Park, New York, Monday, July 24, 2023. Heuermann is charged with three murders in relation to the bodies discovered in Gilgo Beach, Long Island. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

Heuermann's family members were led into the home by someone believed to be a law enforcement officer. 

There's been speculation that Heuermann may have killed in the house, which was his childhood home where he lived with his family for more than two decades.

GILGO BEACH MURDERS: THE INVESTIGATION IN PHOTOS

Tierney said on Tuesday, though, that the collected evidence "doesn't point one way or the other that someone was killed in the house."

Heuermann allegedly killed three of the "Gilgo Beach 4" victims: Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Costello, 27. 

Asa Ellerup enters her home in Long Island

Asa Ellerup enters her home in Massapequa Park, New York on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ellerup’s husband, Rex Heuermann, is charged with six counts of murder relating to the bodies found in Gilgo Beach. (MEGA for Fox News Digital )

An exterior view of Rex Heuermann's Long Island home

A general view of Rex Heuermann’s house in Massapequa Park, New York, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Police and forensic teams departed the house on Tuesday after executing search warrants throughout the accused Gilgo Beach murderer’s home. (MEGA for Fox News Digital )

He remains the prime suspect in the death of the fourth victim – 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes – whose remains they found near the other three on Gilgo Beach along Long Island's South Shore.

He has been charged with six counts of murder (first- and second-degree murder for each victim) and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann mugshot

Rex Heuermann is accused of murdering three women in New York. (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Asa Ellerup and Victoria Heuermann enter their home in Long Island

Asa Ellerup and Victoria Heuermann enter their home in Massapequa Park, New York on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ellerup’s husband, Rex Heuermann, is charged with six counts of murder relating to the bodies found in Gilgo Beach. (MEGA for Fox News Digital )

The family of Rex Heuermann enters their home in Long Island

The family of Rex Heuermann enters their home in Massapequa Park, New York on Thursday, July 27, 2023.  Heuermann is charged with six counts of murder relating to the bodies found in Gilgo Beach. (MEGA for Fox News Digital )

Their home is about 15 miles from Gilgo Beach. 

Police found Heuermann's alleged victims in December 2010 while they searched for a missing escort Shannan Gilbert

By April 2011, they found the remains of at least six more victims in the area, which created one of New York's most infamous cold cases

An exterior view of Rex Heuermann's Long Island home

A Nassau County Police car sits outside of Rex Heuermann’s house in Massapequa Park, New York on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Heuermann was arrested earlier this month for the deaths of three women, with police executing search warrants at his home for over a week.  (MEGA for Fox News Digital )

An exterior view of Rex Heuermann's Long Island home

Officials post signs that read "No Stopping No Standing Any Time" in the front yard of Rex Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park, New York on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.Heuermann was arrested earlier this month for the deaths of three women, with police executing search warrants at his home for over a week.  (MEGA for Fox News Digital )

WATCH: REX HEUERMANN'S ARREST

Arrest of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann seen in surveillance video Video

Meanwhile, Heuermann remains in jail awaiting his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Aug. 1.

Heuermann faces life in prison without parole if he's convicted. 

Police in Las Vegas, South Carolina and Atlantic City confirmed they're looking to see if Heuermann is connected to unsolved cases in those places.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.