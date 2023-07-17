Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Gilgo Beach Murders: The Investigation in Photos
- Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ remains were found near Gilgo Beach on December 13, 2010.read more
- Melissa Barthelemy’s remains were found near Gilgo Beach on December 11, 2010.read more
- Megan Waterman’s remains were found near Gilgo Beach, New York on December 13, 2010.read more
- Amber Lynn Costello’s remains were found near Gilgo Beach, New York on December 13, 2010.read more
- Jessica Taylor’s remains were found in Manorville, New York on July 26, 2003 and along Ocean Parkway on March 29, 2011.read more
-
-
- Valerie Mack’s remains were found in Manorville in 2000 and Oak Beach in 2011, and identified through genetic genealogy in 2020.read more
- The skeletal remains of an unidentified Asian male were found along Ocean Parkway on April 4, 2011.read more
- The locations where eight of 10 bodies were found near Gilgo Beach since December 2010 are seen in this Suffolk County Police handout image.read more
- A map created by Suffolk County Police shows the locations of the bodies found on Gilgo beach between 2010 and 2011.read more
- Rex Heuremann in a suit near his office in Midtown Manhattan.read more
- A police Investigator works in the backyard of Heuermann's home Friday, July 14, 2023.read more
- Crime laboratory officers prepare to enter the home of Rex Heuremann.read more
- New York State Police remove evidence from the home of Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park.read more
- Rex Heuermann is led into Arthur M. Cromarty Criminal Complex in Riverhead for his arraignment on Friday, July 14, 2023.read more
- Attorney, John Ray, left, and Jasmine Robinson, center, cousin of Jessica Taylor, a victim of a Long Island serial killer, exit the Arthur M. Cromarty Court Complex, on Friday, July 14, 2023 where Rex Heuremann was arraigned.read more
- Rex Heuermann's mug shot.read more
- Police stand outside the entrance to Rex Heuermann’s architecture firm, RH Consultants.read more
- Suffolk County Emergency Response teams exit Heuermann's Manhattan office building on Friday, July 14, 2023.read more
- The discarded pizza box and the bin where it was thrown away. The pizza crust was used to collect DNA allegedly linking Heuremann to one of the dead bodies.read more
- Police wait outside of Peter Dillon's bar in New York City, Saturday, July 15, 2023. The bar is believed to have been frequented by accused serial killer, Rex Heuermann.read more
- A Suffolk County Crime Lab technician loads up a car with evidence collected from Heuermann's Manhattan office building.read more
Gilgo Beach Murders: The Investigation in Photos
Move Forward
- Gilgo Beach Murders: The Investigation in Photos