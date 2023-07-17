Go Back
  • Published
    23 Images

    Gilgo Beach Murders: The Investigation in Photos

  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ remains were found near Gilgo Beach on December 13, 2010. 
    Suffolk County Police Department
  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Melissa Barthelemy’s remains were found near Gilgo Beach on December 11, 2010.
    Suffolk County Police Department
  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Megan Waterman’s remains were found near Gilgo Beach, New York on December 13, 2010. 
    Suffolk County Police Department
  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Amber Lynn Costello’s remains were found near Gilgo Beach, New York on December 13, 2010. 
    Suffolk County Police Department
  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Jessica Taylor’s remains were found in Manorville, New York on July 26, 2003 and along Ocean Parkway on March 29, 2011.
    Suffolk County Police Department
  • Shannan Gilbert’s remains were found near Oak Beach, New York on December 13, 2011. 
    The family of Shannan Gilbert
  • shannan gilbert
    Shannan Gilbert’s remains were found near Oak Beach, New York on December 13, 2011. 
    The family of Shannan Gilbert
  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    Valerie Mack’s remains were found in Manorville in 2000 and Oak Beach in 2011, and identified through genetic genealogy in 2020. 
    Suffolk County Police Department
  • File photo of Gilgo Beach murder victim
    The skeletal remains of an unidentified Asian male were found along Ocean Parkway on April 4, 2011. 
    Suffolk County Police Department
  • Gilgo Beach murders map
    The locations where eight of 10 bodies were found near Gilgo Beach since December 2010 are seen in this Suffolk County Police handout image.
    Reuters/Courtesy of Suffolk County Police / Reuters
  • A map created by Suffolk County Police shows the locations of the bodies found on Gilgo beach between 2010 and 2011.
    Suffolk County Police
  • Rex Heuremann in a suit near his office in Midtown Manhattan.
    Jeffrey Simon Architecture & Design
  • A police Investigator works in the backyard of Heuermann's home Friday,  July 14, 2023.
    Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Crime laboratory officers prepare to enter the home of Rex Heuremann.
    AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP Newsroom
  • Rex's Heuermann's dilapidated house.
    New York State Police remove evidence from the home of Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park.
    Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Rex Heuermann is led into Arthur M. Cromarty Criminal Complex in Riverhead for his arraignment on Friday, July 14, 2023.
    Matt Agudo/Splash News for Fox News Digital  / Fox News
  • Attorney, John Ray, left, and Jasmine Robinson, center, cousin of Jessica Taylor, a victim of a Long Island serial killer, exit the Arthur M. Cromarty Court Complex, on Friday, July 14, 2023 where Rex Heuremann was arraigned.
    AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP Newsroom
  • Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann mugshot
    Rex Heuermann's mug shot.
    Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP / AP Newsroom
  • Police stand outside the entrance to  Rex Heuermann’s architecture firm, RH Consultants.
    Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Suffolk County Emergency Response teams exit Heuermann's Manhattan office building on Friday, July 14, 2023.
    Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Pizza
    The discarded pizza box and the bin where it was thrown away. The pizza crust was used to collect DNA allegedly linking Heuremann to one of the dead bodies.
    Suffolk County DA / Fox News
  • Exterior of the bar where accused Gilgo Beach serial killer frequented.
    Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • A Suffolk County Crime Lab technician loads up a car with evidence collected from Heuermann's Manhattan office building.
    Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital / Fox News
