Florida
Published

Giant lizard scales Florida homeowner’s window: ‘Looks like Godzilla’

Giant reptile in Apopka, Florida, appeared to be Savannah monitor lizard

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Large lizard walks up to a homeowner's window in Apopka, Florida Video

Large lizard walks up to a homeowner's window in Apopka, Florida

A video shared by Frank Crowder shows what appears to be a large monitor lizard peering in a window. The lizard uses its sharp claws to climb the window’s outer screen before falling down. (Credit: Frank Crowder / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

A giant lizard described as "Godzilla" recently visited a home in Florida and was caught on video trying to climb up a window.

Video of what appeared to be a Savannah monitor lizard was taken from inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando, and shared earlier this month on Facebook.

"OMG! Look at this!" Jocelyn Penson wrote, adding that uninvited guest popped up at her son’s home. "Needless to say I won’t be visiting him any time soon!"

Penson said that the reptile was a monitor lizard, but added that it "looks like Godzilla to me!"

A giant lizard that appeared to be a Savannah monitor was recorded on video trying to climb the window of a home in Apopka, Florida.

A giant lizard that appeared to be a Savannah monitor was recorded on video trying to climb the window of a home in Apopka, Florida. (Frank Crowder / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

The Savannah monitor lizard is not native to Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said. 

The lizards are native to sub-Saharan Africa.

The Savannah monitor is a popular species for pet owners. 

Experts believe that the populations of various species of monitor lizard in Florida come from pet owners who could no longer care for their exotic pets and released them into the wild, according to the FWC. Others may have escaped from facilities destroyed in hurricanes.